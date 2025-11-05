Minister Of State At The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets The US Presidential Envoy And Senior Advisor For Africa

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi met on Wednesday with Massad Boulos, Presidential Envoy and Senior Advisor for Africa at the US Department of State, who is currently visiting the country.

The meeting discussed the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States and ways to strengthen and advance them. The two sides also reviewed the latest developments in Sudan, the Sahel region, and the Great Lakes region, as well as regional and international efforts aimed at supporting de-escalation and comprehensive political solutions in those regions.

His Excellency the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the State of Qatar's position calling for resolving the armed conflict in Sudan through dialogue and peaceful means. He reiterated Qatar's firm stance in support of Sudan's unity, independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as its support for the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people for peace, development, and prosperity.

Foreign Affairs Massad Boulos US strategic relations