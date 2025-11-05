Dubai's New 60 Affordable Schools: How 'Game Changer' Plan Will Give Every Child A Chance

Educators in Dubai have welcomed the plan to establish 60 new affordable schools over eight years, saying the move will not only expand parental choice but also raise the overall standard of schooling in the city.

This initiative, approved by the Dubai Executive Council under the 'Policy to Expand and Promote Affordable High-Quality Schools', aims to serve around 120,000 pupils over the next decade. It forms a key pillar of the Dubai Education Strategy 2033, which seeks to position the emirate among the world's top ten cities for education quality.

To encourage investment in the sector, the government will offer discounts on fees and land leases, creating incentives for operators to establish lower-cost schools without compromising educational standards.

Strengthening communities

Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer of GEMS Education, said the initiative aligns closely with the group's long-standing mission.

“GEMS Education has been a pioneer in accessible, high-quality schooling since 1968, when our founder opened Our Own English High School in Dubai,” he said.

“Today, GEMS offers affordable, high-quality education to more than 80,000 students across Dubai and the UAE. As we have for over six decades, we remain committed to supporting Dubai's vision to create exceptional schools that are accessible and affordable for all families," he added.

He noted that when more families have access to quality schooling, the benefits ripple outward.“It strengthens communities, promotes stability, and gives every child the opportunity to reach their full potential,” Varkey said.

But he also cautioned that affordability must not come at the expense of excellence.“The real challenge will be maintaining quality while keeping education affordable - ensuring that schools can continue to invest in great teachers, digital tools, and holistic programmes,” he said.“Our heritage and scale allow us to do this successfully by focusing relentlessly on value creation in the classroom rather than cost-cutting.”

Balancing affordability and sustainability

Other education leaders agreed that the success of the initiative will depend on balancing costs with quality outcomes.

Punit MK Vasu, CEO of The Indian High Group of Schools, said their institution - one of Dubai's oldest affordable Indian curriculum schools - has built its reputation on sustainable affordability.

The school charges an average of Dh550 per month and has not raised fees in seven years.

“We have been able to successfully maintain this balance with our not-for-profit operating model,” Vasu said.“We have curated a model that is based on optimising operational efficiencies, long-term vendor contracts, developing ancillary revenue channels, and strategic planning in collaboration with city planners and regulators.”

Strategies to leverage existing assets

He stressed that affordability extends far beyond tuition fees.“Costs such as transport, books, uniforms, extracurricular programmes, and sports training all need to be looked at in totality with regards to the overall financial commitment of educating a learner,” he explained.

Vasu also pointed to the potential of maximising existing resources.“School buildings as assets continue to remain highly underutilised,” he said.“There are massive opportunities to leverage school buildings and infrastructure before, during, and after school hours.”

While praising Dubai's new policy, Vasu suggested that affordable schools could benefit from a more nuanced approach to regulation.“Perhaps the biggest challenge affordable schools face will be retaining and recruiting outstanding talent,” he said.

“It will also be interesting if a differentiated quality assurance approach can be developed specifically for affordable schools, rather than evaluating all institutions through the same lens," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, an official at Apple International Community School (AICS), a British curriculum school, managed by LEAMS Education, also emphasised that the school continues to maintain affordable fee structures - with annual fees ranging from Dh15,000 in the early years to Dh20,000 up to Year 10.

Pretty Khosla Executive Principal, AICS said,“More schools will bring innovation, healthy competition, and greater parental choice. The challenge for affordable schools will be balancing cost with quality, attracting dedicated teachers, and continuously innovating to meet student needs. Collaboration and shared best practices will be key to sustaining high standards.”

Game changer for Dubai's education ecosystem

For Noufal Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director of Woodlem Education, the government's policy signals a new era for inclusive private education.

“At Hampton Heights International School in Al Twar, an affordable British curriculum school, fees range from Dh800 per month for early years to Dh1,200 for senior grades,” he said.

“This underscores our commitment to accessible excellence. Dubai's new policy to expand affordable schooling is a game changer. It will allow more families to access private education, giving children better learning opportunities and building a more inclusive, competitive education ecosystem," he added.

Ahmed acknowledged that affordable schools will still face hurdles - from managing teacher quality to balancing finances - but said the long-term outlook is overwhelmingly positive.“The overall outcome will be more diversity, innovation, and accessibility in Dubai's education landscape,” he said.