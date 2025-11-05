What's Open, What's Closed For Bihar Election Phase 1 Voting Today - Banks, Schools, Govt Offices

MENAFN - Live Mint): The first phase of the Bihar elections has begun, as voters across 121 constituencies of the state's total 243 cast their votes, deciding the fate of hundreds of candidates in the first phase.

The districts undergoing polls today are Patna, Darbhanga, Madhepura, Saharsa, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Buxar, and Bhojpur.

The polling, which began at 7 am, will conclude by 6 pm. However, due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Mahishi, Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur, and in 56 polling booths of the Suryagarha Assembly segment.

| Voting time in Bihar election: Check polling time and full list of seats

Voting is currently underway at 45,341 polling stations, with an overwhelming majority (36,733) located in rural areas.

Are schools in Bihar closed today?

Yes, schools across Bihar will remain closed today to ensure the smooth operation of the voting process on November 6.

Is it a bank holiday in Bihar today?

Yes, according to the Reserve Bank of India's region-wise holiday calendar for the fiscal 2025-26, banks across the state will remain closed today, November 6.

However, online banking services will be available to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services, even on bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

| Are banks open or closed in Bihar for phase 1 voting on November 6? Check here Will government offices remain shut in Bihar today?

Yes, all government offices in Bihar will remain closed today, November 6.

'Celebration of democracy': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to electors to cast their votes with full enthusiasm.

“Today marks the first phase of the celebration of democracy in Bihar. I urge all voters in this phase of the assembly elections to cast their votes with full enthusiasm,” he wrote on X.

He also said,“On this occasion, my special congratulations to all my young friends in the state, who are casting their votes for the first time. Remember: first vote, then refreshments!”

| Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting Live: Polling begins for 121 seats

Voting for the second phase, covering 122 seats, is scheduled for 11 November. The results will be announced on 14 November.