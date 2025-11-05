Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: When Will Winter Arrive? Check Forecast Here

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: As the festive season ends, there's a slight chill in the morning air. Still, even in mid-Kartik, there's no sign of intense winter. When will it get cold? Check out the full photo gallery for details

The low pressure over the Bay of Bengal weakened on Wednesday and will weaken more in 24 hrs. No major rain was recorded. Dry weather prevailed in Bengal, with no big changes expected Thursday.

According to the Met office, dry weather will continue in all districts of South and North Bengal for the next 7 days (Nov 5-11). No significant temperature change is expected.

On Wednesday, Kolkata's max temperature was 30.0°C, slightly below normal, and the min was 22.5°C, near normal. Relative humidity was 88% max and 62% min.

For Kolkata and nearby areas, a partly cloudy sky is forecast for the next 24 hours. Max temp around 30°C and min around 22°C. It might feel chilly in the morning, but no intense winter yet.

Fishermen are advised not to go to sea off the Bay of Bengal and Bangladesh coast due to gusty winds (35-45 km/h). No weather warnings for West Bengal; weather will remain stable.