Is Amazon Back From Disruption? All We Know As Web Services, Amazon, Prime Video Users Flag Issue

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amazon Web Services outage: Several Amazon users in the United States reported problems with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon and Prime Video on Wednesday, November 5. According to outage tracking website Downdetector, over 6,000 incidents were flagged for amazon at the peak. As per the current data, there are 'no current problems at Amazon Web Services.' Notably, user reports indicate no current problems neither with Amazon Prime Video.

While writing this report, the data showed that the number of outages reported at AWS site has dropped significantly since the first issue was raised. This indicates that amazon has restored the short-lived malfunction.

Amazon Web Services outage as per Downdetector.

As many as 80% users reported issues with video streaming while the rest blamed the website. On Amazon Web Services, EC2 issue was blamed to be the primary reason as 54% users raised it as a concerning problem while 31% believed“us-east-1” to be the reason for outage. The least, 15% reported E2 issue.

"AWS services are operating normally," Reuters quoted a spokesperson for AWS as saying.

This outage affecting the e-commerce platform comes a couple of weeks after a major outage was reported on October 21 that impacted thousands of websites across the world.