Two Costa Ricans Share Their Success With The Podcast“Historia De Costa Rica”

What began in 2019 as an initiative to share historical postcards of Costa Rica has become an educational phenomenon. Luis Martínez (law student) and Gabriel Cerdas (education graduate with an emphasis on social studies), the masterminds behind“Historia de Costa Rica” (History of Costa Rica), have managed to transcend classrooms and social media, now aiming for a National Culture Award while expanding their universe with board games and high-quality productions.

While Gabriel focuses on podcast logistics and finding guests, Luis concentrates on content creation and revisionism, that is, the process of reexamining and reinterpreting established history or traditional historical narratives.

Recognitions such as the Inés Sánchez de Revuelta Award for Cultural Dissemination, presented to them by the University of Science and Art, and the honorable mention in 2023 at the National Culture Awards, validate their efforts to make history accessible, entertaining, and, above all, rigorous.

As I mentioned, they have conquered Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, not only for their content but also for their philosophy: presenting all angles so that listeners or readers can form their own opinions on various topics, from architecture to iconic figures, always from a neutral standpoint.

Luis is from San José and Gabriel is from Cartago. Both have been inspired by Costa Rica's history,“despite being such a small country in terms of territory and so young in terms of independence, it is steeped in history and culture.”

Ticos like to cover as many topics as possible because they believe that everything is history.

How do you see yourselves in the future?

You still hope to win a National Culture Award, which, in your opinion, you have been denied for a couple of years. You also want to continue growing with your board game, with different editions, and you intend to create even more content related to the history of Costa Rica, increasingly diverse and with better production.“We want to become professionals and eventually make this our job, our way of earning a living, but in the meantime, we are focused on making it grow and keep it running on its own,” they said.

Ups and downs in the history of Costa Rica

Like any project, “Historia de Costa Rica” has had its ups and downs, but the ups have outweighed the downs. One example shared by Luis and Gabriel is that a few months ago, they were unable to continue recording the podcast in the same place, so they had to go digital until their collaborator and great friend Federico Planck from Caramba Producciones came along, who now allows them to have a podcast with the highest quality and production values.“Something that at one point seemed very far away is now a reality, so even though there are difficult moments, we always keep our eyes on the future and the good things to come.”

Based on your experiences, what are the topics that have had the greatest impact?

One is the topic of architecture in Costa Rica.“It was a topic that was very focused on students or professionals in architecture, but we were able to position it for a wider audience and make it entertaining.”

For young Costa Ricans, another interesting topic is when they talk about crimes that have occurred in Costa Rica,“since in a country with so much peace and that is famous for its quiet lifestyle, learning or knowing about crimes that have occurred in our history always invites us to be cautious and take preventive measures.”

And finally, another topic is that their audience likes it when they talk about Costa Rica in the world, whether it be movies or other productions filmed in the country.

How do you define the essence of ¡Pura Vida!?

For Luis and Gabriel, the expression ¡Pura Vida! represents a part of Costa Rican life, but beyond that,“when we learn about our history, we also know that we have gone through many moments that were not so ¡Pura Vida! and that many Costa Ricans have behaved in ways that were not so ¡Pura Vida!. Given this, we believe that we position our ideas more towards maintaining the expression as a Costa Rican ideal, which, even though there are situations, people, or moments that threaten it, is important to uphold.”

We wish the Costa Rican History guys all the success in the world and hope they continue to grow. Without a doubt, it is wonderful for our team at TCRN to talk to so many people who are full of vision, with so much to do and contribute within Costa Rica. Thanks to Luis and Gabriel for sharing their story and message: we all make history from our respective spaces, from our respective areas of work. We can all be part of it, no matter where we come from. We can always be a positive part of history, and we should not underestimate what we can do for our country.

You can now follow Luis and Gabriel on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and subscribe to their YouTube channel:“Historia de Costa Rica.”

