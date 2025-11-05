'Fake Charms & Cheques': Woman Dupes Srinagar Jewellers of ₹17 Lakh

Srinagar- In a shocking case of deception, a woman has allegedly cheated multiple jewellers across Srinagar of gold and copper ornaments worth over ₹17 lakh, using a mix of fake cheques, false assurances, and calculated charm.

Over the past few months, at least three jewellery stores-Shah-e-Hamdan Ornaments at Lal Bazar, Maqdoomi Zevraat near Nawa Kadal, and Zarger Jewellers at Soura-have reported falling prey to the same fraudster. The incidents, which took place between late July and late August, have sent ripples of alarm through the city's jewellery trade.

According to the victims, the woman would walk into the shops claiming to be interested in buying ornaments. After selecting the items, she would insist on showing them to her family before confirming the purchase. To appear genuine, she would present fake cheques purportedly linked to a local bank account in the name of one Ajaz Ahmad Khan, identified in police documents as a“history-sheeter and gang member.”

Once the jewellers agreed, she would leave the shop-never to return. Her phone, the shopkeepers later discovered, would be switched off within minutes.

At Shah-e-Hamdan Ornaments in Lal Bazar, the woman allegedly made away with ornaments worth around ₹5 lakh on August 21, prompting the owner to file an FIR the next day at Lal Bazar Police Station. A similar pattern was reported at Maqdoomi Zevraat near Kani Mazar, Nawa Kadal, where jewellery worth about ₹5 lakh went missing on August 8. The complaint was lodged at Police Post Bagiyas.

Zarger Jewellers in Soura reported a comparable loss on July 29, with items worth nearly ₹7 lakh allegedly stolen in the same manner. The shop's owner told reporters that despite filing a report at Soura Police Station, the accused remains untraceable.

During a press conference in Srinagar, affected shop owners shared photographs, video footage, and copies of fake cheques allegedly used by the accused to win their trust. The jewellers described the fraud as“a well-planned con job” and urged police to act swiftly.