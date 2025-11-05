Maleic Anhydride Market To Expand At A 6.8% CAGR By 2029, Reaching US $5.16 Billion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Much Is The Maleic Anhydride Market Worth?The size of the maleic anhydride market has seen robust growth lately. The projection is that it will expand from $3.75 billion in 2024 to $3.97 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Factors triggering growth in the historical period encompass growth in chemical manufacturing, polymer production, the construction and infrastructure sector, automotive industry and the furniture and appliances sector.

In the upcoming years, the maleic anhydride market is projected to experience robust growth, with the market value reaching $5.16 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Factors contributing to this predicted growth during the forecast period include environmental regulations, the use of plasticizers and resins, the transportation sector, electronic devices, and the packaging industry. The forecast period is set to see significant trends such as the rise of smart materials and composites, green infrastructure, innovative sustainable chemistry, bio-based maleic anhydride, and the application of advanced polymers.

Download a free sample of the maleic anhydride market report:



What Are The Factors Driving The Maleic Anhydride Market?

The maleic anhydride market has seen significant growth driven by the escalating global demand for automobiles. The automobile industry, which encompasses the manufacturing and sales of self-powered vehicles such as passenger cars, trucks, farm equipment, and other commercial vehicles, utilizes unsaturated polyester resin (UPR) made from maleic anhydride due to its designing flexibility, lightweight nature, and mechanical attributes. For instance, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, a Belgium-based association, noted in March 2024 that there has been a substantial revival in the global car market in 2023 with an almost 10% surge, surpassing 72 million units sold. The European market showed particular strength with an 18.6% increase in sales from the year 2022. This rise was mirrored in both the EU and Eastern European markets, with Russia and Ukraine demonstrating massive growth rates of 63.5% and 58.9% respectively. This accelerated growth has correspondingly propelled the growth of the maleic anhydride and its product market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Maleic Anhydride Market?

Major players in the Maleic Anhydride include:

. Huntsman Corporation

. Lanxess AG

. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

. HELM AG

. Ningbo Jiangning Chemical Co. Ltd.

. Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

. Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

. Changzhou Shuguang Chemical Co. Ltd.

. Bartek Ingredients Inc.

. BASF SE

What Are The Top Trends In The Maleic Anhydride Industry?

There is a rising trend towards increasing investments in research and development in the maleic anhydride markets. Major companies in this market are delving into the potential benefits of L-malic acid in dietary supplements. The global demand for ingredients that boost immunity and protect the heart has seen a substantial increase. Projections from the current, and also the tenth edition of the global maleic anhydride market size outlook to 2028, suggest a moderate to high growth rate for the market in the forecast period. By trimming their R&D budgets slightly, key players in the maleic anhydride market are working to introduce new products and solutions, simultaneously seeking more investments. Furthermore, malic acid has demonstrated potential in the treatment of fibromyalgia, inciting significant R&D investments from various pharmaceutical companies for its therapeutic uses.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Maleic Anhydride Market Share?

The maleic anhydridemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Solid Maleic Anhydride, Molten Maleic Anhydride

2) By Raw Material: Benzene, N-Butane

3) By Application: Unsaturated Polyester Resin, Copolymers, Lubricant Additives, Alkyl Succinic Anhydrides, Malic Acid, Fumaric Acid

4) By End User: Construction, Automobile, Food and Beverage, Oil Products, Electronics, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture

Subsegments:

1) By Solid Maleic Anhydride: Crystalline Maleic Anhydride, Powdered Maleic Anhydride

2) By Molten Maleic Anhydride: Liquid Maleic Anhydride

View the full maleic anhydride market report:



What Are The Regional Trends In The Maleic Anhydride Market?

In 2024, the most significant market share for Maleic Anhydride was held by Asia-Pacific, and it is forecasted to continue growing at the fastest rate. The market study covers Asia-Pacific, as well as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Maleic Anhydride Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Specialized Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2025

report/specialized-warehousing-and-storage-global-market-report

Ethyl Alcohol And Other Basic Organic Chemical Global Market Report 2025

report/ethyl-alcohol-and-other-basic-organic-chemical-global-market-report

Pharmaceutical Api Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025

report/pharmaceutical-api-manufacturing-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: