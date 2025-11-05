Monoethylene Glycol Market Projected To Witness A Growth Of US $52.56 Billion By 2029 The Business Research Company

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Monoethylene Glycol Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?The market size of monoethylene glycol has seen a significant increase over the past few years. Expected to rise from $35.55 billion in 2024 to $37.72 billion in 2025, it will have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The past growth patterns in this market can be traced back to factors such as polyester production, antifreeze and coolants, fiber production, industrial solvents, and glycol ethers.

In the forthcoming years, the monoethylene glycol market is projected to experience robust growth, expanding to a value of $52.56 billion by 2029. This corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. Factors contributing to the growth during the forecast period include automotive electrification, renewable chemicals, textile recycling, medical and pharmaceutical applications, along with cosmetic and personal care. Prevalent trends for the forecast period encompass advanced coatings, clean energy technologies, biodegradable plastics, sustainable packaging, and PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottle advancements.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Monoethylene Glycol Market?

The growth of the mono ethylene glycol market in the future is largely influenced by the expanding packaging industry. When products are packaged for various purposes such as distribution, storage, selling, and usage, it requires the use of mono ethylene glycol, thereby driving its demand. For example, as of 2022, the Indian packaging industry is experiencing a 14-15% boost annually, and this surge is expected to be doubled in the next couple of years. The Indian Packaging Institute reports that this industry stands at a value of USD 14 billion, expanding more than 15% annually. Therefore, it can be deduced that the upward trend of the packaging industry is a significant factor propelling the mono ethylene glycol market's growth in the future.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Monoethylene Glycol Market?

Major players in the Monoethylene Glycol include:

. BASF SE

. Dow Inc.

. LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

. Royal Dutch Shell plc

. MEGlobal B.V.

. Reliance Industries Limited

. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

. Indian Oil Corporation Limited

. Lotte Chemical Corporation

. Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Monoethylene Glycol Industry?

Trend 1 reveals that strategic alliances are the prominent trend influencing the mono ethylene glycol market. Major players in this sector are investing in partnerships to strengthen their market stand. For instance, in March 2022, a collaboration between Sojitz Corporation, a Japan-based trading company, and Braskem S.A., a Brazil-based petrochemical firm, saw the production of biomass-derived monoethylene glycol (bioMEG) and monopropylene glycol (bioMPG). This partnership birthed a joint venture company set for the production of bioMEG and bioMPG. Braskem, an industrial-scale biopolymer production front-runner, has been working in conjunction with Haldor Topsoe A/S to pioneer new production methods for bioMEG and bioMPG, making use of Haldor Topsoe A/S's pivotal technology for the project. A test plant embarked on its operations in 2020 while the fresh partnership between Sojitz and Braskem will aim at enhancing the production process for commercial purposes. Sojitz intends to forward these sustainable products by tapping into its vast global customer networks spanning various sectors, such as chemicals, food and beverages, and clothing.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Monoethylene Glycol Market Growth

The monoethylene glycolmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Production Process: Gas-Based, Naphtha-Based, Coal-Based, Methane-to-Olefins (MTO), Bio-Based

2) By Application: Polyester Fiber, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resins, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Film, Antifreeze, Other Applications

3) By End Users: Textiles and Leather, Packaging, Adhesives and Sealants, Paints and Coatings, Chemical, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Gas-Based: Steam Cracking, Oligomerization

2) By Naphtha-Based: Catalytic Cracking, Hydrocracking

3) By Coal-Based: Gasification, Liquefaction

4) By Methane-to-Olefins (MTO): Direct MTO Process, Indirect MTO Process

5) By Bio-Based: Ethanol-Based Process, Renewable Feedstocks Process

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Monoethylene Glycol Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Monoethylene Glycol market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, which is also anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. Other regions included in the market report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

