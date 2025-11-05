Canada Overhauls Its Voluntary Tax Disclosures Program

Canada has implemented its most significant refresh of the Voluntary Disclosures Program (VDP) since 2018. Effective October 1, 2025, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) unveiled new guidance (IC00-1R7 ) and updated GST/HST rules that expand eligibility, simplify applications, and introduce clearer relief tiers. The result is a program that's easier to navigate, and potentially more generous, when taxpayers proactively correct past errors or omissions.

Why the VDP Changed and What It Means Now

The CRA states the goal is accessibility and clarity: more people who made mistakes should be able to fix them quickly, with transparent relief outcomes. The update arrives with a streamlined application (Form RC199) and sharper definitions that distinguish“unprompted” from“prompted” disclosures, each tied to a relief tier. An experienced and specialized tax consultant can help you assemble the right supporting documents for the strongest possible application.

Eligibility Expands, Including Some“Prompted” Disclosures

A pivotal shift is that certain prompted disclosures are now eligible for the VDP. Previously, contact from the CRA often shut the door. Under the new policy, a general education letter or similar outreach not only doesn't automatically disqualify a taxpayer from making a voluntary disclosure, but their disclosure may still qualify as“unprompted,” for maximum relief (discussed below).

Even communication from CRA demanding a taxpayer make adjustments or provide information by a certain date does not disqualify them from the VDP, though their disclosure will likely be classified as“prompted” and the financial relief will typically be“partial.” This broadening is designed to encourage more taxpayers to come forward, faster clean-ups, and reduce uncertainty for taxpayers who discover issues after CRA contact.

Two Relief Tiers Replace the Old Framework

Relief now comes in two tiers, general and partial, replacing the prior structure. Generally, unprompted applications qualify for 100% penalty relief and 75% interest relief; prompted applications can receive up to 100% penalty relief and 25% interest relief. Criminal prosecution relief continues to be available where the VDP is accepted, but eligibility still excludes those under audit/investigation or with egregious non-compliance.

Simpler Forms and Clearer Documentation Expectations

The CRA has overhauled Form RC199 to be shorter and easier to complete. Documentation expectations are more explicit, including suggested look-back periods by issue type: 10 years for foreign-sourced items, 6 years for Canadian-sourced income or assets, and 4 years for GST/HST; unless the CRA asks for more. This aims to reduce back-and-forth and speed up decisions.

Transition Rules for Filings Before October 1, 2025

Files received before October 1, 2025, continue under the 2018-era guidance (IC00-1R6 and the prior GST/HST memorandum). New applications submitted on or after October 1, 2025, are reviewed under IC00-1R7 and the new GST/HST memorandum 16-5-1.

Practical Implications for Individuals and Businesses

Speed and certainty. The clarified tiers and document lists should reduce processing ambiguity and allow taxpayers to better model outcomes (e.g., interest savings under general vs. partial relief).

Broader on-ramps. Permitting some prompted disclosures brings more files into the VDP rather than leaving them in limbo.

Risk calibration. While relief is more generous for many cases, the CRA maintains guardrails: active audits, investigations, or egregious behaviour remain outside the tent.

Bottom Line

For taxpayers who want to resolve past non-compliance, the new VDP offers a clearer, more navigable route with defined relief levels tied to how and when the disclosure occurs. Acting early and getting professional help filing a complete and legally supported application are key to making the most of the new rules.