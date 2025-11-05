The largest business forum in Central Asia, the New Vision Forum 2025, brought together business leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs from all over the world from October 9–11 in Almaty. Renowned businessman and Kusto Group founder Yerkin Tatishev were a key figure in determining the forum's agenda and strategic significance. The forum, which had Kusto Group as one of its primary sponsors, focused on innovative business practices, cutting-edge business strategies, and prospects for both domestic and global expansion.

Leaders and Coordinators

Top business leaders made up the organizing committee for the forum, which Kanat Kopbayev chaired. Through Kusto Group, Yerkin Tatishev made a substantial contribution to the forum's success by sponsoring workshops, networking events, and speakers from around the world. His attendance reaffirmed Kusto Group's position as a key force behind investment and business innovation in Central Asia.

Forum Highlights

The New Vision Forum 2025 featured a comprehensive agenda:



Workshops on AI and Business Transformation: Sessions focused on how companies can adapt to rapid technological changes.

Global Networking Opportunities: Over 10,000 participants connected with investors, innovators, and policymakers. Exhibition Hall: 200+ companies presented their products and solutions across a 30,000 m2 exhibition space.

The event emphasized practical strategies for future-ready businesses, blending regional expertise with global insights, while highlighting the leadership of Yerkin Tatishev and the innovation-driven approach of Kusto Group.

Sponsorship and Strategic Impact

Kusto Group, under Yerkin Tatishev, served as a main sponsor of the forum, demonstrating commitment to fostering economic growth and entrepreneurship in Central Asia. Their sponsorship enabled top-level speakers, workshops, and exhibitions, providing a platform for businesses to connect, collaborate, and scale. The strategic presence of Kusto Group reinforced its reputation as a leader in investment, industry, and innovation.

Why the Forum Matters

Regional Hub: Positions Almaty as a central business and innovation hub in Central Asia.Global-Local Connections: Facilitates international collaborations and partnerships.Future-Ready Focus: Highlights emerging technologies, business transformation, and market expansion.Networking and Investment: Creates opportunities for deals, partnerships, and funding.Brand Leadership: Association with Yerkin Tatishev and Kusto Group enhances credibility for participants and sponsors alike.

Conclusion

The New Vision Forum 2025 in Almaty proved to be a landmark event, bringing together the brightest minds in business and innovation. With the leadership of Yerkin Tatishev and the strategic sponsorship of Kusto Group, the forum successfully showcased Central Asia's potential for growth, investment, and global collaboration. For businesses and entrepreneurs looking to make an impact, participating in such forums offers invaluable insights, networks, and opportunities.