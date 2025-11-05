Vertak Showcases Innovative Solutions At The Canton Fair 2025 Spotlight On The Foldable Workbench

MENAFN - GetNews) From October 15 to 17, Vertak will proudly participate in Phase 1 of the Canton Fair 2025 in Guangzhou, one of the most influential trade platforms in the world. As a global brand dedicated to providing smart, reliable, and user-friendly tools for professionals and DIY enthusiasts, Vertak will present its latest product portfolio at this year's exhibition. Among the highlights are our Interlocking Stackable Toolbox series, an extensive range of hand tools, and most notably, our newly developed Foldable Workbench – a product designed to transform how people work in workshops, garages, and on job sites.







The Canton Fair 2025 has long been an important gateway for Vertak to showcase innovation, connect with industry buyers, and strengthen global partnerships. With thousands of exhibitors and visitors attending from all over the world, the show floor offers a unique opportunity for live demonstrations, product testing, and meaningful business discussions. At the Vertak booth, visitors will not only see tools – they will experience how innovation, practicality, and design come together.

Spotlight on the Foldable Workbench

The Foldable Workbench is the centerpiece of Vertak's presentation this year. Designed for both professionals and hobbyists, this workbench addresses three critical needs in today's market: flexibility, functionality, and convenience.







✅ Quick Conversion Mode - Switch from folded to working position in just seconds. This feature allows users to save valuable time and instantly set up their workspace, whether in a busy workshop, garage, or on-site at a construction project.

✅ Built-in Power Outlets - In modern working environments, power accessibility is critical. Our built-in outlets allow users to plug in power tools, chargers, or lighting equipment directly into the workbench, eliminating the hassle of searching for additional sockets.

✅ Large Work Surface Area - A generous tabletop provides ample room for cutting, assembling, fixing, and measuring. With reinforced stability, the work surface can handle heavy-duty projects while remaining perfectly suited for delicate tasks.

✅ Portable and Easy to Store - Despite its robust design, the foldable structure makes storage effortless. When folded, the bench occupies minimal space, making it ideal for small workshops, apartments, or mobile professionals. Its portability ensures that wherever the job is, the workbench goes too.

This blend of practical engineering and user-friendly design makes the Foldable Workbench not just a tool, but a solution – one that redefines how efficiency and mobility are combined in professional settings.

A Dynamic Experience at the Exhibition

Vertak understands that products are best appreciated when experienced firsthand. At the Canton Fair 2025, our booth will feature live demonstrations of the Foldable Workbench, allowing visitors to see the quick conversion mechanism, test the built-in outlets, and feel the stability of the work surface. The hands-on experience has already proven to generate enthusiastic responses at earlier exhibitions, and this October we expect the same or even stronger interest.

Our team of product specialists and engineers will be present to explain technical details, answer questions, and provide tailored solutions to meet diverse customer needs. Attendees will witness a vibrant, interactive atmosphere: customers gathering around the workbench, testing its functions, and engaging in conversations with Vertak representatives.

The booth will also feature the Interlocking Stackable Toolbox system, which demonstrates how organization and portability can work seamlessly together, and a curated range of hand tools that embody Vertak's commitment to durability and ergonomic design. Together, these products reflect our brand's mission – to empower users with tools that are not only practical but also enjoyable to use.

Why Visit Vertak at the Canton Fair?

Discover Innovation Firsthand

The Foldable Workbench is more than a display item – it is a hands-on experience. Attendees can explore its quick conversion system, power integration, and portability in real time.

Engage in Meaningful Dialogue

Vertak's professional team will provide one-on-one consultations, from product specifications to distribution models. It's an opportunity to connect directly with decision-makers and explore long-term collaboration.

Comprehensive Product Portfolio

Beyond the Foldable Workbench, visitors can explore our toolbox series and hand tools – a complete solution for workshops, construction professionals, and DIY markets.

Be Part of the Excitement

The Vertak booth is designed not only for business but also for interaction and networking. Visitors often find themselves in engaging discussions with peers, sharing ideas and discovering new opportunities.

Strategic Timing for 2025 Planning

As the year approaches its final quarter, the Canton Fair is the perfect venue to prepare for 2025. By engaging with Vertak now, distributors and buyers can secure innovative products that will drive next year's market demand.

Vertak's Commitment to the Future

For over two decades, Vertak has been known for delivering products that balance quality, innovation, and affordability. Our continuous investment in R&D, combined with deep market insights, allows us to anticipate user needs and provide solutions that truly make a difference. The Foldable Workbench is the latest testament to that philosophy – a product that embodies practicality, efficiency, and forward-thinking design.

As the Canton Fair brings together global buyers, Vertak is ready to showcase not only tools but also its vision of empowering every workspace with smarter solutions.

Visit Us

Canton Fair Phase 1, Guangzhou October 15–17, 2025

Booth.: 12.1H31

We invite distributors, retailers, and industry professionals to join us, test our products, and explore opportunities for cooperation. The Foldable Workbench is ready to impress, and the Vertak team is ready to welcome you.