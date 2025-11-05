Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) Market Worth $20.31 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 25.1%

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) Market"The Counter-Unmanned Air Systems (C-UAS) Market Value is projected to be USD 20.31 billion by 2030, growing from USD 6.64 billion in 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.1% during the forecast period.

The report " Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) Market by Solution (Drone Detection, Tracking & Identification, C2, UAS Mitigation & Neutralization), by End-User (Commercial, Defense, Government & Law Enforcement), Deployment, Range, Technology and Region - Global Forecast to 2030 " The counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) market is estimated to be USD 6.64 billion in 2025. It is projected to reach USD 20.31 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 25.1%.The counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) market is expanding rapidly as defense forces prioritize rugged, adaptive architectures to counter evolving aerial threats. The demand for robust systems enabling seamless integration of radars, RF sensors, EO/IR payloads, and command units across land, naval, and airborne platforms is rising. At the same time, increasing incidents of asymmetric drone attacks highlight the need for advanced detection, tracking, and communication systems within C4ISR and surveillance frameworks. Simultaneously, global defense modernization programs are boosting deployment of secure, resilient systems for command posts, electronic warfare, and mobile counter-drone systems. These solutions rely on compact, EMI-shielded technologies engineered to deliver uninterrupted operational performance in contested and hostile environments.

The ground-based segment is projected to account for a larger share than the handheld segment in the counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) market during the forecast period.

By deployment, the ground-based systems segment is projected to dominate in this category due to a wide deployment of ground-based counter-drone technologies across military bases, borders, airports, and government installations. These systems integrate radar, RF sensors, EO/IR cameras, and jamming units into a centralized architecture capable of detecting, tracking, and neutralizing drones in real time. Their ability to operate in fixed, mobile, and transportable configurations makes them ideal for large-area protection. Continuous advancements in AI-enabled threat classification and electronic warfare modules further strengthen their dominance in the counter-UAS ecosystem.

The extended range (> 50 KM) segment is projected to lead the counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) market during the forecast period

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) market during the forecast period.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) market, fueled by substantial defense budgets, growing homeland security initiatives, and rapid integration of AI-based counter-UAV platforms. The US Department of Defense and DHS are investing heavily in multi-domain counter-drone systems for base protection, airport security, and border surveillance. Frequent drone incursions near sensitive sites have accelerated procurement programs and joint R&D initiatives among leading OEMs. Continuous technology demonstrations and commercial adoption in public safety and critical infrastructure sectors are driving further regional market expansion.

