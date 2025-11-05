Fayetteville, NC Native Selected To Cover The Inaugural Carolina Soul Music Awards Presented By KG Music Group

MENAFN - GetNews)



ShaDonna "Mo" McPhaul at the Carolina Soul Music Awards presented by KG Music Group ShaDonna“Mo” McPhaul, widely recognized as The Mo You Know, has been selected to serve as a red carpet correspondent for the Inaugural Carolina Soul Music Awards, presented by KG Music Group. The event marks a milestone celebration of Southern soul music and the artists shaping its sound across the Carolinas and beyond.

Known for her charisma, professionalism, and passion for storytelling, McPhaul has made a name for herself as a trusted media personality and community advocate. Her selection as a correspondent for this historic event underscores her growing influence within the entertainment and media industry. The Carolina Soul Music Awards brings together artists, producers, and executives to honor excellence in Southern soul - a genre rooted in rhythm, emotion, and cultural pride.

For McPhaul, this assignment carried deep personal meaning.“The Mo You Know is no stranger to the red carpet,” McPhaul shared.“But this one felt special because I'm such a fan of King George and Southern soul music in general. It's more than work - it's passion.”

The Inaugural Carolina Soul Music Awards, spearheaded by KG Music Group, celebrates the vibrant artists and creative professionals driving the resurgence of Southern soul. King George, an influential artist and entrepreneur, has been instrumental in bringing national attention to the genre through his music and leadership. The event aims to spotlight the region's talent while fostering connections within the broader music industry.

In addition to her red carpet coverage, McPhaul revealed plans for a future television project titled “Mo Loves Southern Soul.” The concept, currently in development, will feature interviews, performances, and behind-the-scenes stories highlighting both emerging and established Southern soul artists. The show's mission is to elevate the genre to mainstream recognition and introduce its heartfelt sound to new audiences nationwide.

“I want to use my platform to shine a light on artists who are keeping Southern soul alive,” McPhaul said.“Their stories deserve to be heard, and their music deserves to be celebrated.”

McPhaul's selection reflects her continued impact as a Fayetteville native representing North Carolina talent on larger stages. Her previous red carpet appearances have included entertainment, business, and community events across the region. Her coverage of the Carolina Soul Music Awards reinforces the connection between local culture and national exposure - an ongoing theme in her media work.

As Southern soul continues to gain traction across radio and streaming platforms, events like the Carolina Soul Music Awards play a vital role in recognizing its contributors and expanding its reach. Through her coverage and upcoming projects, McPhaul aims to help bridge the gap between regional recognition and national acclaim.

For more information about ShaDonna“Mo” McPhaul and upcoming projects from The Mo You Know, visit themoyouknow

For more information about the Carolina Soul Music Awards visit thecsma