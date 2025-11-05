Fifth Grader Drafted To Middle School Sports Team For Exceptional Athleticism

MENAFN - GetNews)



Tyjah“TJ” Gaddy“TJ plays with the heart of a champion,” said his father, Tyric Gaddy.“Age doesn't matter when you've got this much talent. He puts in the work, stays focused, and keeps improving every day.”

In an impressive show of skill and maturity well beyond his years, 10-year-old Tyjah“TJ” Gaddy has been selected to join the middle school sports program at Alpha Academy, a charter school in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The fifth grader's exceptional performance on the field and court has earned him early recognition from coaches and peers who see tremendous potential in his athletic future.

Despite competing against older and more physically developed players, TJ's speed, agility, and game intelligence have consistently set him apart. Coaches say his ability to adapt, anticipate plays, and execute under pressure make him one of the most exciting young prospects to watch in Fayetteville youth sports. His recent selection to a middle school team marks a major milestone for a player his age.

“ TJ plays with the heart of a champion,” said his father, Tyric Gaddy.“Age doesn't matter when you've got this much talent. He puts in the work, stays focused, and keeps improving every day.”

TJ's love for football, basketball and soccer started at an early age, fueled by countless hours of practice and a natural drive to compete. Whether running drills or studying game film, his dedication has impressed everyone around him. Coaches have noted his leadership qualities and his ability to motivate teammates with his positive energy and sportsmanship.

“Most kids his age are still learning the fundamentals,” one coach commented.“But TJ plays with confidence and understanding that we normally see in older athletes. He's disciplined, coachable, and never backs down from a challenge.”

Joining Alpha Academy's middle school athletic program gives TJ access to higher levels of training, competition, and mentorship from experienced coaches. It also positions him among a new class of young athletes being developed through Fayetteville's growing youth sports community - one known for producing standout players who go on to make an impact at the high school and collegiate levels.

The Gaddy family hopes TJ's journey will inspire other young athletes to pursue their passions with determination and humility.“He loves the game, but he also respects it,” said Tyric.“We tell him to stay humble, stay focused, and always give 100 percent. That's what separates a good player from a great one.”

As TJ prepares for his first season with Alpha Academy, excitement is building both locally and online. His highlights and updates can be followed on Instagram at @tjupnext2033, where fans and supporters can watch his athletic development unfold.

For a fifth grader to compete at this level is rare, but for those who have seen him play, it's no surprise. With natural athletic ability, relentless work ethic, and a supportive family behind him, Tyjah“TJ” Gaddy is quickly proving that greatness knows no age.