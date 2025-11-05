Moneybound JC's“Walk Em Down” Projected 3,500 Pre-Order Sales On Bandzoogle Downloads Lansing Anthem Gains Momentum

MENAFN - GetNews) Midwest hip-hop artist Moneybound JC is making waves with his highly anticipated release,“Walk Em Down.” The project has already generated an impressive 3,500 pre-order sales through Bandzoogle downloads, signaling strong demand and growing excitement among fans.







With its gritty energy and Lansing-rooted storytelling,“Walk Em Down” has quickly become a rallying anthem for the city and beyond. The project's early success highlights Moneybound JC's ability to connect with listeners through authentic lyrics, dynamic production, and a sound that bridges local pride with global appeal.

“This project represents where I come from and where I'm headed,” says Moneybound JC.“The support I've received so far shows me that people are ready for something real, and I'm proud to put Lansing on the map in a bigger way.”

As anticipation builds, Moneybound JC is preparing for upcoming performances and additional releases that will continue to expand his reach and solidify his reputation as one of Lansing's most promising voices in hip-hop.

About Moneybound JC

Moneybound JC is a Lansing-based hip-hop artist known for his raw storytelling, high-energy delivery, and dedication to representing his city on a larger stage. With a growing fanbase and a string of impactful releases, he is quickly becoming a name to watch in the Midwest music scene.

