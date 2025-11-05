Tampa Drops To 50° Overnight... Aliens Are To Blame

MENAFN - GetNews) How did we know the weather would be chilly on Halloween?

Tampa is located in the heart of Florida, it's exactly 1000 miles from Cincinnati -- it's sister city (the 513). With a low of 53', you can tell something was taking place that night! It's never been so cold in Tampa all year.

As of late afternoon, the mercury was still hanging around a toasty 81 °F (28 °C), with the sun blazing across the Bay area. But then, cue the intrigue, cue the chills: heading into the evening and deep into the witching hour, the air begins its dramatic descent. By 10 PM, we're talking about 70 °F (21 °C). Midnight? 69 °F (21 °C). By 2 AM it hits 67 °F (19 °C), and in the darkest hours of early morning, we're down to 66 °F (19 °C). That's a drop of roughly 16 degrees - enough to make you yank on a hoodie and question whether the skeletons in your yard are shivering or just posing.

What's driving the straight-down fall? A high-pressure builder is pushing cooler air into the region, and the skies are clearing out, letting the ground radiate its heat away. Translation: the night's going to feel crisp, with no clouds to let the temperature bleed off.

If you're handing out candy under the stars, or skulking around with your iPhone in one hand and your NASA-looking swag in the other, here's the game plan: Start strong in your costume at 7-8 PM when it's still sitting at 50 °F ( °C) - warm enough to not feel like a vampire in daylight. By 10 PM you'll want a light jacket or something - you're in the 70s now. And if you stay out past midnight? That hoodie becomes your best friend because by 1-3 AM you're flirting with the upper 60s ( 66–67 °F / 19 °C ).

Bottom line: Tampa's giving you Halloween vibes with a subtle but deliberate chill, almost like the air knew exactly when to drop the curtain and let the fun begin.