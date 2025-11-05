Marines On Strike In Dnipropetrovsk Region: Russians Will See Our Response On Battlefield

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the brigade's press service reported on Facebook that the relevant services in the brigade were in contact with the families of the fallen, carrying out the organizational procedures for transporting the bodies of our warriors.

"We are also continuing to assist law enforcement in clarifying the causes of the tragedy," the statement reads.

The military stressed that attempts by the enemy to exploit the tragedy - claiming that the unit has lost its combat capability - are futile: "The Russians will see the response from the fallen soldiers' brothers-in-arms on the battlefield."

"We will not forget who is responsible for the deaths of our comrades and civilians, who invaded our land. Every fallen soldier will be avenged," the brigade added.

Strike on military base in Dnipropetrovsk region: SBI launches probe

The marines extended their sincere condolences to the families of the fallen and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

On November 1, Russian forces struck the village of Novotroitske in the Samar district, Dnipropetrovsk region, with a ballistic missile and a drone. Among the dead and wounded were two children.

The East Group of Forces stated that Ukrainian servicemembers were among the casualties of the missile and drone strike. An investigation has been launched into whether timely air raid alerts were issued and whether bans or restrictions on outdoor gatherings and troop deployments were observed.

The Ukrainian Navy has announced that several officers have been suspended pending the investigation.

Photo: 35th Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi