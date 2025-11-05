Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS) 2025 Q3

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE: PFS): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE: PFS). Provident Financial Services delivered another strong quarter of consistent profitability and operational improvement. Net income was $71.7 million, compared with $72.0 million in 2Q25, translating to EPS of $0.55, in line with consensus expectations. Total revenue reached a record $221.8 million, up from $214.2 million in the prior quarter, supported by robust loan production and disciplined deposit pricing. Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings rose 9% sequentially to a record $109 million, representing a 1.76% return on average assets, underscoring Provident's improving core profitability.

Key Takeaways:

  • PFS delivered record revenue of $221.8M, supported by net interest income of $194.3M and non-interest income of $27.4M.
  • Net income was $71.7M or $0.55 per share, and net interest margin improved to 3.43%.
  • Total commercial loans increased by $191.2M to $16.70B and total deposits increased by $387.7M to $19.10B, while non-performing assets improved to 0.41% of total assets.



