Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS) 2025 Q3
Key Takeaways:
- PFS delivered record revenue of $221.8M, supported by net interest income of $194.3M and non-interest income of $27.4M. Net income was $71.7M or $0.55 per share, and net interest margin improved to 3.43%. Total commercial loans increased by $191.2M to $16.70B and total deposits increased by $387.7M to $19.10B, while non-performing assets improved to 0.41% of total assets.
About Stonegate
Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.
