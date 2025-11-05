TMX Take Our Kids To Work Day Closes The Market
Take Our Kids to Work Day is a one-day national event where grade nine students are able to learn more about what their guardians do for work. Students were given the opportunity to participate in various interactive activities, shadow their parent/student sponsor and ended the day by attending a market close ceremony. At TMX, we believe our students are among the future leaders of the organization. During this event, it is important for students to start thinking about their futures and their career aspirations. This event is a great opportunity to help with the career development of young Canadians and showcase TMX to the next generation as a powerful ecosystem of markets and tools designed to support the diverse needs and goals of global businesses and investors.
