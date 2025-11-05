Torex Gold Reports Q3 2025 Results
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Safety
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lost-time injury frequency1
|/million hours
|
|
|0.42
|
|
|0.46
|
|
|0.28
|
|
|0.42
|
|
|0.28
|
|Total recordable injury frequency1
|/million hours
|
|
|0.99
|
|
|1.00
|
|
|1.46
|
|
|0.99
|
|
|1.46
|
|Operating Results - Gold Equivalent basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gold equivalent payable produced2
|oz AuEq
|
|
|119,034
|
|
|82,856
|
|
|122,307
|
|
|261,520
|
|
|355,448
|
|Gold equivalent sold2
|oz AuEq
|
|
|118,082
|
|
|76,922
|
|
|125,414
|
|
|255,572
|
|
|355,410
|
|Total cash costs2,3
|$/oz AuEq
|
|
|1,297
|
|
|1,606
|
|
|969
|
|
|1,324
|
|
|984
|
|All-in sustaining costs2,3
|$/oz AuEq
|
|
|1,658
|
|
|2,103
|
|
|1,139
|
|
|1,732
|
|
|1,205
|
|Average realized gold price2,3
|$/oz AuEq
|
|
|3,536
|
|
|3,299
|
|
|2,313
|
|
|3,289
|
|
|2,181
|
|Financial Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenue
|$
|
|
|416.4
|
|
|253.9
|
|
|313.7
|
|
|840.3
|
|
|820.5
|
|Cost of sales
|$
|
|
|207.3
|
|
|152.6
|
|
|170.1
|
|
|454.0
|
|
|493.8
|
|Earnings from mine operations
|$
|
|
|209.1
|
|
|101.3
|
|
|143.6
|
|
|386.3
|
|
|326.7
|
|Net income
|$
|
|
|114.4
|
|
|83.2
|
|
|29.2
|
|
|236.6
|
|
|74.2
|
|Per share - Basic
|$/share
|
|
|1.33
|
|
|0.97
|
|
|0.34
|
|
|2.75
|
|
|0.86
|
|Per share - Diluted
|$/share
|
|
|1.31
|
|
|0.95
|
|
|0.34
|
|
|2.71
|
|
|0.86
|
|Adjusted net earnings3
|$
|
|
|103.4
|
|
|43.8
|
|
|65.5
|
|
|183.1
|
|
|153.8
|
|Per share - Basic3
|$/share
|
|
|1.20
|
|
|0.51
|
|
|0.76
|
|
|2.13
|
|
|1.79
|
|Per share - Diluted3
|$/share
|
|
|1.18
|
|
|0.50
|
|
|0.75
|
|
|2.10
|
|
|1.77
|
|EBITDA 3
|$
|
|
|235.3
|
|
|114.1
|
|
|155.3
|
|
|437.5
|
|
|376.6
|
|Adjusted EBITDA 3
|$
|
|
|239.3
|
|
|117.7
|
|
|152.4
|
|
|448.8
|
|
|386.8
|
|Cost of sales - gold equivalent basis
|$/oz AuEq
|
|
|1,756
|
|
|1,984
|
|
|1,356
|
|
|1,776
|
|
|1,389
|
|Net cash generated from operating activities
|$
|
|
|186.8
|
|
|67.8
|
|
|149.5
|
|
|244.7
|
|
|326.7
|
|Net cash generated from operating activities
|before changes in non-cash operating working capital
|$
|
|
|204.0
|
|
|95.3
|
|
|137.6
|
|
|281.6
|
|
|322.6
|
|Free cash flow3
|$
|
|
|112.5
|
|
|(37.5
|)
|
|2.5
|
|
|(58.3
|)
|
|(116.2
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|
|
|107.1
|
|
|103.0
|
|
|114.5
|
|
|107.1
|
|
|114.5
|
|Debt, net of deferred finance charges
|$
|
|
|152.4
|
|
|227.2
|
|
|57.7
|
|
|152.4
|
|
|57.7
|
|Lease-related obligations
|$
|
|
|100.0
|
|
|98.9
|
|
|69.4
|
|
|100.0
|
|
|69.4
|
|Net debt3
|$
|
|
|(147.9
|)
|
|(225.9
|)
|
|(14.9
|)
|
|(147.9
|)
|
|(14.9
|)
|Available liquidity3
|$
|
|
|289.0
|
|
|209.1
|
|
|346.6
|
|
|289.0
|
|
|346.6
|
Table 2: Reconciliation of Total Cash Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs to Production Costs and Royalties
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Gold sold
|oz
|
|94,626
|
|
|63,493
|
|
|122,130
|
|
|217,875
|
|
|347,285
|
|Total cash costs per oz sold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Production costs
|$
|
|140.0
|
|
|115.1
|
|
|112.9
|
|
|311.3
|
|
|326.7
|
|Royalties
|$
|
|13.6
|
|
|8.6
|
|
|8.6
|
|
|28.2
|
|
|23.0
|
|Less: Silver sales1
|$
|
|(20.0
|)
|
|(10.2
|)
|
|(2.2
|)
|
|(31.3
|)
|
|(5.3
|)
|Less: Copper sales1
|$
|
|(61.8
|)
|
|(33.4
|)
|
|(6.2
|)
|
|(96.4
|)
|
|(13.7
|)
|Add: Treatment, refining and other cost deductions
|$
|
|2.4
|
|
|1.2
|
|
|-
|
|
|3.6
|
|
|-
|
|Less: Realized gain on foreign currency contracts
|$
|
|(2.8
|)
|
|(1.4
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(4.6
|)
|
|-
|
|Total cash costs
|$
|
|71.4
|
|
|79.9
|
|
|113.1
|
|
|210.8
|
|
|330.7
|
|Total cash costs per oz sold
|$/oz
|
|755
|
|
|1,258
|
|
|926
|
|
|968
|
|
|952
|
|All-in sustaining costs per oz sold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total cash costs
|$
|
|71.4
|
|
|79.9
|
|
|113.1
|
|
|210.8
|
|
|330.7
|
|General and administrative costs 2
|$
|
|9.2
|
|
|7.8
|
|
|8.8
|
|
|25.7
|
|
|24.1
|
|Reclamation and remediation costs
|$
|
|1.3
|
|
|1.1
|
|
|1.0
|
|
|3.4
|
|
|3.5
|
|Sustaining capital expenditure
|$
|
|32.1
|
|
|29.4
|
|
|11.6
|
|
|75.1
|
|
|51.0
|
|Total all-in sustaining costs
|$
|
|114.0
|
|
|118.2
|
|
|134.5
|
|
|315.0
|
|
|409.3
|
|Total all-in sustaining costs per oz sold
|$/oz
|
|1,205
|
|
|1,862
|
|
|1,101
|
|
|1,446
|
|
|1,179
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gold equivalent sold3
|oz AuEq
|
|118,082
|
|
|76,922
|
|
|125,414
|
|
|255,572
|
|
|355,410
|
|Total cash costs per oz AuEq sold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Production costs
|$
|
|140.0
|
|
|115.1
|
|
|112.9
|
|
|311.3
|
|
|326.7
|
|Royalties
|$
|
|13.6
|
|
|8.6
|
|
|8.6
|
|
|28.2
|
|
|23.0
|
|Add: Treatment, refining and other cost deductions
|$
|
|2.4
|
|
|1.2
|
|
|-
|
|
|3.6
|
|
|-
|
|Less: Realized gain on foreign currency contracts
|$
|
|(2.8
|)
|
|(1.4
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(4.6
|)
|
|-
|
|Total cash costs
|$
|
|153.2
|
|
|123.5
|
|
|121.5
|
|
|338.5
|
|
|349.7
|
|Total cash costs per oz AuEq sold3
|$/oz AuEq
|
|1,297
|
|
|1,606
|
|
|969
|
|
|1,324
|
|
|984
|
|All-in sustaining costs per oz AuEq sold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total cash costs
|$
|
|153.2
|
|
|123.5
|
|
|121.5
|
|
|338.5
|
|
|349.7
|
|General and administrative costs 2
|$
|
|9.2
|
|
|7.8
|
|
|8.8
|
|
|25.7
|
|
|24.1
|
|Reclamation and remediation costs
|$
|
|1.3
|
|
|1.1
|
|
|1.0
|
|
|3.4
|
|
|3.5
|
|Sustaining capital expenditure
|$
|
|32.1
|
|
|29.4
|
|
|11.6
|
|
|75.1
|
|
|51.0
|
|Total all-in sustaining costs
|$
|
|195.8
|
|
|161.8
|
|
|142.9
|
|
|442.7
|
|
|428.3
|
|Total all-in sustaining costs per oz AuEq sold3
|$/oz AuEq
|
|1,658
|
|
|2,103
|
|
|1,139
|
|
|1,732
|
|
|1,205
|
Table 3: Reconciliation of Sustaining and Non-Sustaining Capital Expenditures to Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|In millions of U.S. dollars
|
|2025
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Sustaining1
|$
|32.1
|
|
|29.4
|
|
|11.6
|
|
|75.1
|
|
|49.6
|
|Capitalized Stripping (Sustaining)
|$
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|1.4
|
|Total Sustaining
|$
|32.1
|
|
|29.4
|
|
|11.6
|
|
|75.1
|
|
|51.0
|
|Non-sustaining
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Media Luna Project2,3
|$
|26.2
|
|
|48.9
|
|
|113.9
|
|
|130.6
|
|
|348.5
|
|EPO Project
|$
|6.9
|
|
|4.5
|
|
|-
|
|
|15.4
|
|
|-
|
|Media Luna Cluster Drilling and Other
|$
|5.7
|
|
|1.9
|
|
|4.4
|
|
|7.8
|
|
|7.6
|
|Working Capital Changes and Other
|$
|(10.0
|)
|
|16.1
|
|
|14.4
|
|
|56.3
|
|
|18.8
|
|Capital expenditures4
|$
|60.9
|
|
|100.8
|
|
|144.3
|
|
|285.2
|
|
|425.9
|
Table 4: Reconciliation of Average Realized Gold Price and Total Cash Costs Margin to Revenue
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Gold sold
|oz
|
|94,626
|
|
|63,493
|
|
|122,130
|
|
|217,875
|
|
|347,285
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenue
|$
|
|416.4
|
|
|253.9
|
|
|313.7
|
|
|840.3
|
|
|820.5
|
|Less: Silver sales1
|$
|
|(20.0
|)
|
|(10.2
|)
|
|(2.2
|)
|
|(31.3
|)
|
|(5.3
|)
|Less: Copper sales1
|$
|
|(61.8
|)
|
|(33.4
|)
|
|(6.2
|)
|
|(96.4
|)
|
|(13.7
|)
| Add: Treatment, refining and other cost
|deductions
|$
|
|2.4
|
|
|1.2
|
|
|-
|
|
|3.6
|
|
|-
|
|Less: Realized loss on gold contracts
|$
|
|(1.3
|)
|
|(1.3
|)
|
|(22.8
|)
|
|(3.4
|)
|
|(44.2
|)
|Total proceeds
|$
|
|335.7
|
|
|210.2
|
|
|282.5
|
|
|712.8
|
|
|757.3
|
|Average realized gold price
|$/oz
|
|3,548
|
|
|3,311
|
|
|2,313
|
|
|3,272
|
|
|2,181
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Less: Total cash costs
|$/oz
|
|755
|
|
|1,258
|
|
|926
|
|
|968
|
|
|952
|
|Total cash costs margin
|$/oz
|
|2,793
|
|
|2,053
|
|
|1,387
|
|
|2,304
|
|
|1,229
|
|Total cash costs margin
|%
|
|79
|
|
|62
|
|
|60
|
|
|70
|
|
|56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gold equivalent sold2
|oz AuEq
|
|118,082
|
|
|76,922
|
|
|125,414
|
|
|255,572
|
|
|355,410
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenue
|$
|
|416.4
|
|
|253.9
|
|
|313.7
|
|
|840.3
|
|
|820.5
|
|Add: Treatment, refining and other cost
|deductions
|$
|
|2.4
|
|
|1.2
|
|
|-
|
|
|3.6
|
|
|-
|
|Less: Realized loss on gold contracts
|$
|
|(1.3
|)
|
|(1.3
|)
|
|(22.8
|)
|
|(3.4
|)
|
|(44.2
|)
|Total proceeds
|$
|
|417.5
|
|
|253.8
|
|
|290.9
|
|
|840.5
|
|
|776.3
|
|Average realized gold price
|$/oz AuEq
|
|3,536
|
|
|3,299
|
|
|2,313
|
|
|3,289
|
|
|2,181
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Less: Total cash costs2
|$/oz AuEq
|
|1,297
|
|
|1,606
|
|
|969
|
|
|1,324
|
|
|984
|
|Total cash costs margin2
|$/oz AuEq
|
|2,239
|
|
|1,693
|
|
|1,344
|
|
|1,965
|
|
|1,197
|
|Total cash costs margin
|%
|
|63
|
|
|51
|
|
|58
|
|
|60
|
|
|55
|
Table 5: Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs Margin to Revenue
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Gold sold
|oz
|
|94,626
|
|
|63,493
|
|
|122,130
|
|
|217,875
|
|
|347,285
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenue
|$
|
|416.4
|
|
|253.9
|
|
|313.7
|
|
|840.3
|
|
|820.5
|
|Less: Silver sales1
|$
|
|(20.0
|)
|
|(10.2
|)
|
|(2.2
|)
|
|(31.3
|)
|
|(5.3
|)
|Less: Copper sales1
|$
|
|(61.8
|)
|
|(33.4
|)
|
|(6.2
|)
|
|(96.4
|)
|
|(13.7
|)
|Add: Treatment, refining and other cost
|deductions
|$
|
|2.4
|
|
|1.2
|
|
|-
|
|
|3.6
|
|
|-
|
|Less: Realized loss on gold contracts
|$
|
|(1.3
|)
|
|(1.3
|)
|
|(22.8
|)
|
|(3.4
|)
|
|(44.2
|)
|Less: All-in sustaining costs
|$
|
|(114.0
|)
|
|(118.2
|)
|
|(134.5
|)
|
|(315.0
|)
|
|(409.3
|)
|All-in sustaining costs margin
|$
|
|221.7
|
|
|92.0
|
|
|148.0
|
|
|397.8
|
|
|348.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average realized gold price
|$/oz
|
|3,548
|
|
|3,311
|
|
|2,313
|
|
|3,272
|
|
|2,181
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total all-in sustaining costs margin
|$/oz
|
|2,343
|
|
|1,449
|
|
|1,212
|
|
|1,826
|
|
|1,002
|
|Total all-in sustaining costs margin
|%
|
|66
|
|
|44
|
|
|52
|
|
|56
|
|
|46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gold equivalent sold2
|oz AuEq
|
|118,082
|
|
|76,922
|
|
|125,414
|
|
|255,572
|
|
|355,410
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenue
|$
|
|416.4
|
|
|253.9
|
|
|313.7
|
|
|840.3
|
|
|820.5
|
| Add: Treatment, refining and other cost
|deductions
|$
|
|2.4
|
|
|1.2
|
|
|-
|
|
|3.6
|
|
|-
|
|Less: Realized loss on gold contracts
|$
|
|(1.3
|)
|
|(1.3
|)
|
|(22.8
|)
|
|(3.4
|)
|
|(44.2
|)
|Less: All-in sustaining costs
|$
|
|(195.8
|)
|
|(161.8
|)
|
|(142.9
|)
|
|(442.7
|)
|
|(428.3
|)
|All-in sustaining costs margin
|$
|
|221.7
|
|
|92.0
|
|
|148.0
|
|
|397.8
|
|
|348.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average realized gold price
|$/oz AuEq
|
|3,536
|
|
|3,299
|
|
|2,313
|
|
|3,289
|
|
|2,181
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total all-in sustaining costs margin2
|$/oz AuEq
|
|1,878
|
|
|1,196
|
|
|1,174
|
|
|1,557
|
|
|976
|
|Total all-in sustaining costs margin
|%
|
|53
|
|
|36
|
|
|51
|
|
|47
|
|
|45
|
Table 6: Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings to Net Income
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|shares
|
|86,095,076
|
|
|86,205,585
|
|
|85,986,516
|
|
|86,142,060
|
|
|85,973,657
|
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|shares
|
|87,458,380
|
|
|87,548,439
|
|
|87,071,146
|
|
|87,382,825
|
|
|86,725,279
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income
|$
|
|114.4
|
|
|83.2
|
|
|29.2
|
|
|236.6
|
|
|74.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss
|$
|
|(8.1
|)
|
|2.4
|
|
|(0.3
|)
|
|(6.4
|)
|
|1.6
|
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts
|$
|
|1.4
|
|
|(5.0
|)
|
|(6.5
|)
|
|(6.8
|)
|
|(0.3
|)
|Loss on remeasurement of share-based payments
|$
|
|10.7
|
|
|6.2
|
|
|3.9
|
|
|24.5
|
|
|8.9
|
| Derecognition of provisions for uncertain tax
|positions
|$
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(9.2
|)
|
|(12.1
|)
|Tax effect of above adjustments
|$
|
|2.0
|
|
|0.8
|
|
|2.1
|
|
|4.0
|
|
|(0.4
|)
|Tax effect of currency translation on tax base
|$
|
|(17.0
|)
|
|(43.8
|)
|
|37.1
|
|
|(59.6
|)
|
|81.9
|
|Adjusted net earnings
|$
|
|103.4
|
|
|43.8
|
|
|65.5
|
|
|183.1
|
|
|153.8
|
|Per share - Basic
|$/share
|
|1.20
|
|
|0.51
|
|
|0.76
|
|
|2.13
|
|
|1.79
|
|Per share - Diluted
|$/share
|
|1.18
|
|
|0.50
|
|
|0.75
|
|
|2.10
|
|
|1.77
|
Table 7: Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|In millions of U.S. dollars
|
|2025
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Net income
|$
|114.4
|
|
|83.2
|
|
|29.2
|
|
|236.6
|
|
|74.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Finance costs (income), net
|$
|7.2
|
|
|5.2
|
|
|(0.3
|)
|
|15.0
|
|
|(3.0
|)
|Depreciation and amortization1
|$
|53.9
|
|
|28.9
|
|
|48.6
|
|
|114.8
|
|
|144.3
|
|Current income tax expense
|$
|94.5
|
|
|34.6
|
|
|55.4
|
|
|135.1
|
|
|106.7
|
|Deferred income tax (recovery) expense
|$
|(34.7
|)
|
|(37.8
|)
|
|22.4
|
|
|(64.0
|)
|
|54.4
|
|EBITDA
|$
|235.3
|
|
|114.1
|
|
|155.3
|
|
|437.5
|
|
|376.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts
|$
|1.4
|
|
|(5.0
|)
|
|(6.5
|)
|
|(6.8
|)
|
|(0.3
|)
|Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss
|$
|(8.1
|)
|
|2.4
|
|
|(0.3
|)
|
|(6.4
|)
|
|1.6
|
|Loss on remeasurement of share-based payments
|$
|10.7
|
|
|6.2
|
|
|3.9
|
|
|24.5
|
|
|8.9
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|239.3
|
|
|117.7
|
|
|152.4
|
|
|448.8
|
|
|386.8
|
Table 8: Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|In millions of U.S. dollars
|
|2025
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Net cash generated from operating activities
|$
|186.8
|
|
|67.8
|
|
|149.5
|
|
|244.7
|
|
|326.7
|
|Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Additions to property, plant and equipment1
|$
|(60.9
|)
|
|(100.8
|)
|
|(144.3
|)
|
|(285.2
|)
|
|(425.9
|)
|Value-added tax receivables, net2
|$
|(0.8
|)
|
|6.3
|
|
|3.2
|
|
|13.1
|
|
|(4.1
|)
|Lease payments
|$
|(4.8
|)
|
|(3.9
|)
|
|(2.5
|)
|
|(12.1
|)
|
|(5.7
|)
|Interest and other borrowing costs paid3
|$
|(7.8
|)
|
|(6.9
|)
|
|(3.4
|)
|
|(18.8
|)
|
|(7.2
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|112.5
|
|
|(37.5
|)
|
|2.5
|
|
|(58.3
|)
|
|(116.2
|)
Table 9: Reconciliation of Net Debt to Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Dec 31,
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|In millions of U.S. dollars
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2024
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|
|107.1
|
|
|103.0
|
|
|110.2
|
|
|114.5
|
|Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Debt
|$
|
|(152.4
|)
|
|(227.2
|)
|
|(62.9
|)
|
|(57.7
|)
|Lease-related obligations
|$
|
|(100.0
|)
|
|(98.9
|)
|
|(78.3
|)
|
|(69.4
|)
|Deferred finance charges
|$
|
|(2.6
|)
|
|(2.8
|)
|
|(2.1
|)
|
|(2.3
|)
|Net debt
|$
|
|(147.9
|)
|
|(225.9
|)
|
|(33.1
|)
|
|(14.9
|)
Table 10: Reconciliation of Available Liquidity to Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|
|Jun 30,
|
|
|Dec 31,
|
|
|Sep 30,
|
|In millions of U.S. dollars
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|2024
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|
|107.1
|
|
|103.0
|
|
|110.2
|
|
|114.5
|
|Add: Available credit of the Debt Facility
|$
|
|181.9
|
|
|106.1
|
|
|221.3
|
|
|232.1
|
|Available liquidity
|$
|
|289.0
|
|
|209.1
|
|
|331.5
|
|
|346.6
|
Table 11: Reconciliation of Unit Cost Measures to Production Costs
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|
|In millions of U.S.
| dollars, unless
otherwise noted
|
|Sep 30, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|Jun 30, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|Sep 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|Sep 30, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|Sep 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|Gold sold (oz AuEq)
|
|118,082
|
|
|
|
|76,922
|
|
|
|
|125,414
|
|
|
|
|255,572
|
|
|
|
|355,410
|
|
|
|
|Gold sold (oz)
|
|94,626
|
|
|
|
|63,493
|
|
|
|
|122,130
|
|
|
|
|217,875
|
|
|
|
|347,285
|
|
|
|
|Tonnes mined - ELG
|open pit (kt)
|
|251
|
|
|
|
|1,042
|
|
|
|
|5,838
|
|
|
|
|1,965
|
|
|
|
|23,488
|
|
|
|
|Tonnes mined - ELG
|underground (kt)
|
|272
|
|
|
|
|254
|
|
|
|
|196
|
|
|
|
|713
|
|
|
|
|559
|
|
|
|
|Tonnes mined - Media
|Luna underground (kt)1
|
|566
|
|
|
|
|289
|
|
|
|
|72
|
|
|
|
|855
|
|
|
|
|120
|
|
|
|
|Tonnes processed (kt)
|
|1,040
|
|
|
|
|809
|
|
|
|
|1,186
|
|
|
|
|2,553
|
|
|
|
|3,582
|
|
|
|
|Total cash costs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total cash costs ($) -
|gold equivalent basis
|
|153.2
|
|
|
|
|123.5
|
|
|
|
|121.5
|
|
|
|
|338.5
|
|
|
|
|349.7
|
|
|
|
|Total cash costs per oz
|AuEq sold ($)
|
|1,297
|
|
|
|
|1,606
|
|
|
|
|969
|
|
|
|
|1,324
|
|
|
|
|984
|
|
|
|
| Total cash costs ($) -
|gold only basis
|
|71.4
|
|
|
|
|79.9
|
|
|
|
|113.1
|
|
|
|
|210.8
|
|
|
|
|330.7
|
|
|
|
|Total cash costs per oz
|sold ($)
|
|755
|
|
|
|
|1,258
|
|
|
|
|926
|
|
|
|
|968
|
|
|
|
|952
|
|
|
|
|Breakdown of
|production costs
|
|$
|
|
|$/t
|
|
|$
|
|
|$/t
|
|
|$
|
|
|$/t
|
|
|$
|
|
|$/t
|
|
|$
|
|
|
|$/t
|
| Mining - ELG open pit
|2.2
|
|
|8.75
|
|
|7.9
|
|
|7.61
|
|
|25.2
|
|
|4.32
|
|
|16.1
|
|
|8.19
|
|
|88.7
|
|
|
|3.78
|
| Mining - ELG
|underground
|
|21.0
|
|
|77.17
|
|
|17.9
|
|
|70.34
|
|
|18.3
|
|
|93.21
|
|
|53.9
|
|
|75.63
|
|
|48.9
|
|
|
|87.49
|
| Mining - Media Luna
|underground1
|
|25.4
|
|
|44.88
|
|
|12.7
|
|
|43.95
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|38.1
|
|
|44.56
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|Processing
|
|45.3
|
|
|43.56
|
|
|39.0
|
|
|48.31
|
|
|48.7
|
|
|41.13
|
|
|109.5
|
|
|42.88
|
|
|137.2
|
|
|
|38.31
|
|Site support
|
|23.9
|
|
|22.98
|
|
|19.3
|
|
|23.80
|
|
|14.3
|
|
|12.06
|
|
|51.3
|
|
|20.09
|
|
|43.0
|
|
|
|12.00
|
|Mexican profit sharing
|(PTU)
|
|7.7
|
|
|7.40
|
|
|7.2
|
|
|8.90
|
|
|5.0
|
|
|4.22
|
|
|17.0
|
|
|6.66
|
|
|14.5
|
|
|
|4.05
|
|Capitalized stripping
|
|-
|
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|
|(1.4
|)
|
|
|
|Inventory movement
|
|7.4
|
|
|
|
|4.8
|
|
|
|
|0.6
|
|
|
|
|10.7
|
|
|
|
|(6.2
|)
|
|
|
|Other
|
|7.1
|
|
|
|
|6.3
|
|
|
|
|0.8
|
|
|
|
|14.7
|
|
|
|
|2.0
|
|
|
|
|Production costs
|
|140.0
|
|
|
|
|115.1
|
|
|
|
|112.9
|
|
|
|
|311.3
|
|
|
|
|326.7
|
|
|
|
ABOUT TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.
Torex Gold Resources Inc. is a Canadian mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of gold, copper, and silver from its flagship Morelos Complex in Guerrero, which is currently Mexico's largest single gold producer. The Company also owns the advanced stage Los Reyes gold-silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico and recently acquired a portfolio of early-stage exploration properties, including the Batopilas and Guigui projects in Chihuahua, Mexico, and the Gryphon and Medicine Springs projects in Nevada, USA.
The Company's key strategic objectives are to: deliver Media Luna to full production and build EPO; optimize Morelos production and costs; grow reserves and resources; pursue disciplined growth and capital allocation; retain and attract best industry talent; and be an industry leader in responsible mining. In addition to realizing the full potential of the Morelos Property, the Company continues to seek opportunities to acquire assets that enable diversification and deliver value to shareholders.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.
Jody Kuzenko
President and CEO
Direct: (647) 725-9982
...
Dan Rollins
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Direct: (647) 260-1503
...
QUALIFIED PERSONS
The technical and scientific information in this press release pertaining to metal production has been reviewed and approved by Miguel Pimentel Casafranca, P.Eng., Vice President, Metallurgy and Process Engineering of the Company, who is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101").
The technical and scientific information in this press release pertaining to production guidance has been reviewed and approved by David Stefanuto, P.Eng., Executive Vice President, Technical Services and Capital Project of the Company, who is a qualified person under NI 43-101.
CAUTIONARY NOTES ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” and“forward-looking information” (collectively,“Forward-Looking Information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-Looking Information also includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to the forward value-generating potential of Morelos; timing of production at EPO; plans to execute share buybacks opportunistically; 2025 production and cost guidance including expectations for the fourth quarter and plans to optimize costs and drive efficiencies; future project work at Los Reyes; exploration and drilling objectives; medium and long-term growth potential resulting from the acquisitions of Reyna Silver and Prime Mining; the Company's intention to seek approval from the TSX to renew the NCIB for another year on substantially the same terms; and seeking of opportunities to acquire assets that enable diversification and deliver value to shareholders. Forward-Looking Information also includes the Company's key strategic objectives to: deliver Media Luna to full production and build EPO; optimize Morelos production and costs; grow reserves and resources; pursue disciplined growth and capital allocation; retain and attract best industry talent; and be an industry leader in responsible mining. Generally, Forward-Looking Information and statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“forecast,”“plans,”“expects,” or“does not expect,”“is expected,”“strategic,”“to be” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“will”,“may,”“could,”“would,”“might,”“on track,”, or“well positioned to” occur. Forward-Looking Information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Information, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties identified in the technical report (the“Technical Report”) released on March 31, 2022, entitled“NI 43-101 Technical Report ELG Mine Complex Life Of Mine Plan and Media Luna Feasibility Study”, which has an effective date of March 16, 2022, and the Company's annual information form(“AIF”) for the year ended December 31, 2024 and management's discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 or other unknown but potentially significant impacts. Forward-Looking Information and statements are based on the assumptions discussed in the Technical Report, AIF and MD&A and such other reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made, including without limitation, that political and legal developments will be consistent with current expectations. Although the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. The Company does not undertake to update any Forward-Looking Information, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Technical Report, MD&A and AIF are filed on SEDAR+ at and available on the Company's website at .
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Torex Gold Resources Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
