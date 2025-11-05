403
New York's Mayor-Elect Pitches Cost-Cutting Agenda Funded By Higher Taxes
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Zoran Mamdani, New York City's mayor-elect and the first Muslim and self-identified democratic socialist to win the office, says in a ABC interview voters handed him a mandate to make the United States' costliest big city“affordable for each and every New Yorker.”
He is the youngest mayor in more than a century and claims the largest vote haul in decades, positioning his win as license to pursue a sweeping affordability plan: a rent freeze, free buses, and universal child care.
The price tag would be covered, he argues, by a two-percentage-point surtax on residents earning over $1 million and by lifting New York State's corporate tax to roughly New Jersey levels-together yielding about $9 billion.
Supporters see a bold attempt to tame living costs that are pushing families out. Skeptics, including many business leaders, warn that higher taxes risk driving employers and high earners elsewhere, undermining the very base that funds social programs.
Mamdani counters that companies already absorb costs from the city's affordability failures-citing child-care expenses that can reach $22,500 a year-and says Governor Kathy Hochul backs his universal child-care goal. Any revenue plan will still hinge on Albany.
National politics shadow his victory. Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, have cast Mamdani as an extremist and a 2026 campaign foil.
The mayor-elect says he will“show the power of an example” by delivering measurable relief on costs and vows to contest any federal pressure from President Trump through the courts, pointing to past rulings blocking National Guard deployments as overreach.
Conservatives will note the prudence of insisting on legal limits; others will see an invitation to protracted confrontations that distract from governing.
On public safety, Mamdani plans to retain Police Commissioner Tish, crediting her with cleaning up leadership and reducing crime, while creating a Department of Community Safety to target mental health and homelessness.
He also seeks to mend a sharp electoral gap with Jewish voters, promising a city that“protects, celebrates, and cherishes” Jewish New Yorkers.
Wall Street critic Bill Ackman congratulated him after the vote; Mamdani says he'll work with“anyone” committed to lowering living costs.
The test now is whether expansive services and higher taxes can coexist without sacrificing jobs, growth, and the city's competitive edge.
