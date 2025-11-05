BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors Of The Following Investigations: Kenvue Inc. (NYSE - KVUE), Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE - SNDA), Evoke Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq - EVOK), SM Energy Company (NYSE - SM)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE - KVUE)

Under the terms of the agreement, Kenvue will be acquired by Kimberly-Clark Corporation (Nasdaq - KMB). Kenvue shareholders will receive $3.50 per share in cash as well as 0.14625 Kimberly-Clark shares for each Kenvue share held at closing, for total consideration to Kenvue shareholders of $21.01 per share, based on the closing price of Kimberly-Clark shares as of October 31, 2025. The investigation concerns whether the Kenvue Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE - SNDA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Sonida Senior Living will be acquired by CNL Healthcare Properties, Inc. (“CHP”) for $6.90 per share of CHP, with approximately 66% of the consideration expected to be in the form of newly issued Sonida common stock and 34% in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Sonida Senior Living Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

Evoke Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq - EVOK)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Evoke Pharma will be acquired by QOL Medical for $11.00 per share in cash at closing. The investigation concerns whether the Evoke Pharma Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

SM Energy Company (NYSE - SM)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, SM Energy will be acquired by Civitas Resources, Inc. (“Civitas”) (NYSE - CIVI). Each common share of Civitas will be exchanged for 1.45 shares of SM Energy common stock. The combined company's enterprise value of approximately $12.8 billion is inclusive of each company's net debt. The investigation concerns whether the SM Energy Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

