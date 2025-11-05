National Family And Survivors Circle Calls Immediate Action To Uphold Human Security And Rights Of Indigenous Women, Girls, And 2SLGBTQQIA+ People Following Federal Budget 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ottawa, ON, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Family and Survivors Circle Inc. (NFSC Inc.) is deeply concerned that the 2025 federal budget fails to deliver the urgent, targeted action needed to protect the human security and inherent rights of Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

Every day, a sister, a daughter, a mother, or a friend is stolen from their family and community. This ongoing crisis of violence demands immediate action. NFSC Inc. reaffirms its readiness to work in true partnership with the Government of Canada to advance safety, justice, and healing for families, survivors, and communities.

Next June will mark the fifth anniversary of the National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. Five years later, the safety and human security of Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people remain under threat, and families continue to call for measurable action, accountability, and justice to fully realize the 231 Calls for Justice.

“Budget 2025 does not deliver the focused, sustained investments needed to end the ongoing national crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people,” said Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, President of NFSC Inc.“While the continued commitment to gender-based violence prevention and support for Indigenous housing and infrastructure are important, these measures fall short of addressing the urgent, systemic changes required to uphold the human rights and security of our people.”

NFSC Inc. acknowledges the new funding commitment through Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE) to support organizations working to prevent gender-based violence. However, it does not respond to the urgent, specific needs identified in the Calls for Justice, nor does it reflect the scale of commitment required from Canada to end this crisis.

Specifically, NFSC Inc. has called on the Government of Canada to:



Establish a National Indigenous and Human Rights Ombudsperson and Tribunal (Call for Justice 1.7);

Create an independent mechanism to report annually to Parliament on the implementation of the Calls for Justice (Call for Justice 1.10); and Co-develop a cross-government MMIWG2S+ Implementation Task Force, with sustained core funding and a formal decision-making role for NFSC Inc.

“These measures are essential to build transparency, accountability, and lasting change,” said Anderson-Pyrz.“Without them, families will continue to be left behind, and governments will continue to fall short of their responsibilities under both domestic and international human rights obligations.”

Survivors and families carry both the pain of loss and the strength of lived experience. Their voices must guide every step of implementation, ensuring that action is not done for them, but with them and because of them.

“The National Action Plan was built through the leadership and advocacy of families and survivors,” added Anderson-Pyrz.“As we approach its fifth anniversary, Canada must move beyond words and deliver transparent, sustained action grounded in Indigenous rights and human security.”

NFSC Inc. will review the full details of the 2025 federal budget and continue to press for immediate, measurable action with the Government of Canada, provinces, territories, and Indigenous partners.

“We are ready to work with government,” said Anderson-Pyrz.“But partnership must be rooted in action, not words. Survivors and families have waited long enough.”

We recognize that this subject matter may be distressing for some. For immediate support, please contact the national, independent toll-free, 24/7 support line at 1-844-413-6649 to speak with a counsellor in English, French, Cree, Anishnaabemowin (Ojibway), or Inuktitut.

About the National Family and Survivors Circle Inc.

The National Family and Survivors Circle Inc. (NFSC Inc.) is a legally incorporated, non-profit organization comprised of Inuit, Métis, and First Nations women with diverse lived experiences. NFSC Inc. works to ensure that families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, survivors of gender-based violence, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people are at the center of all efforts to implement the 231 Calls for Justice, the National Action Plan on MMIWG2S+, and the Federal Pathway.

