Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Fiserv, Inc. (FI)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Fiserv, Inc. (“Fiserv” or the“Company”) (NYSE: FI) securities between July 23, 2025 and October 29, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The Complaint in the lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants made misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company's initiatives and projects. According to the Complaint, in July 2025, Fiserv revised its 2025 guidance and Fiserv told the market that its guidance changes were based on a review, termed a“re-underwrit[ing],” of the Company's new initiatives and products. The Complaint alleges that the Company told investors that although certain of those initiatives and projects were delayed, they were fundamentally sound.

The Complaint further alleges that unbeknownst to investors, Fiserv's representations to the market in July 2025 were false and misleading. The Complaint also alleges that Fiserv later admitted in October 2025, that the Company's 2025 guidance disclosed in July 2025 was based on“assumptions... which would have been objectively difficult to achieve even with the right investment and strong execution.”

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Fiserv should contact the Firm prior to the January 5, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....

