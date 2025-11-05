National Healthcare Properties Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Michael Anderson, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented,“We are very pleased with the continued strong momentum of our business across-the-board in the third quarter. The exceptional growth of same store cash net operating income within the Senior Housing Operating Property segment and the continued durable performance of the Outpatient Medical Facility segment are laying a solid foundation for our public listing preparation.”

Financial Performance and Other Highlights



Net loss of $(0.56) per basic and diluted share. Nareit defined Funds from Operations (“FFO”) of $0.23 per diluted share, and Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”) of $0.36 per diluted share.



FFO per share increased 21.1% on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

AFFO per share increased 12.5% on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

Third quarter portfolio Same Store Cash Net Operating Income (“NOI”) growth was 12.2% year-over-year.



Senior Housing Operating Property (“SHOP”) segment Same Store Cash NOI growth was 27.2%.

Outpatient Medical Facility (“OMF”) segment Same Store Cash NOI growth was 4.7%. Third quarter disposition totaled $1.8 million, representing the sale of one non-core SHOP.



Operating Update

SHOP Portfolio



Year-over-year Same Store Cash NOI growth of 27.2%.

Quarter-over-quarter Same Store Cash NOI growth of 10.3%.

Same Store average occupancy totaled 83.7%, an increase of 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Same Store revenue increased 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Same Store Cash NOI Margin totaled 21.5%, an expansion of 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.



OMF Portfolio



Year-over-year Same Store Cash NOI growth of 4.7%.

Quarter-over-quarter Same Store Cash NOI decreased by 1.6%. Same Store ending occupancy totaled 93.5%, a decrease of 0.4% on a year-over-year basis.



Investment Activity

The Company completed the disposition of one non-core SHOP with a contract sales price of $1.8 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Balance Sheet and Capital

As of September 30, 2025, total debt outstanding (net of unamortized debt issuance costs) was $1.0 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 5.1% (when giving effect to interest rate hedges) and an average remaining term of 3.5 years.

Year-to-date through September 2025, the Company has paid down $83.1 million of debt using proceeds from dispositions. In April 2025, the Company fully repaid the $21.7 million Capital One OMF Warehouse Facility.

Net Leverage (Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA) totaled 8.9x as of September 30, 2025, an improvement of 0.4x relative to June 30, 2025.

Preferred Stock

On September 19, 2025, the Board of Directors declared dividends on the Company's outstanding preferred stock as follows:



A dividend of $0.4609375 per share on its 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock to holders of record at the close of business on October 3, 2025. The dividend was paid on October 15, 2025. A dividend of $0.4453125 per share on its 7.125% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock to holders of record at the close of business on October 3, 2025. The dividend was paid on October 15, 2025.



During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company completed the repurchase of $4.5 million of previously outstanding shares of preferred stock at a weighted average yield of 11.9%, representing a $9.75 discount to face value and reducing leverage by $2.9 million.

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Information

Additional information regarding these results can be found in the Company's supplemental financial package

About National Healthcare Properties

Financial Statements and Definitions

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, AFFO, Net Debt, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, NOI, Cash NOI and Same Store Cash NOI. While the Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are helpful in evaluating its operating performance, the use of non-GAAP financial measures in this press release should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative for, a measure of financial or operating performance as defined by GAAP. There are inherent limitations associated with the use of each of these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. Additionally, the Company's computation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to those reported by other REITs. Definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided below.

Nareit FFO​ and AFFO

The Company calculates FFO consistent with the standards established over time by Nareit. Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP), adjusted for (i) real estate-related depreciation and amortization, (ii) impairment charges on depreciable real property, (iii) gains or losses from sales of depreciable real property and (iv) similar adjustments for non-controlling interests and unconsolidated entities.

The Company calculates AFFO by further adjusting FFO to reflect the performance of its portfolio for items it believes are not directly attributable to its operations. The Company's adjustments to FFO to arrive at AFFO include removing the impacts of (i) acquisition and transaction related costs, (ii) amortization of market-lease intangible assets and liabilities, (iii) adjustments for straight-line rent, (iv) termination fees to related parties, (v) equity-based compensation expense, (vi) depreciation and amortization related to non-real estate related assets, (vii) mark-to-market gains and losses from its non-designated derivatives, (viii) non-cash components of interest expense, (ix) casualty-related charges, (x) gains or losses on extinguishment of debt and (xi) similar adjustments for non-controlling interests and unconsolidated entities.

The Company considers FFO and AFFO to be useful supplemental measures for reviewing comparative operating and financial performance because, by excluding the applicable items listed below, FFO and AFFO can help investors compare its operating performance between periods or as compared to other REITs.

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, excluding acquisition and transaction related costs, termination fees to related parties, interest and other income, amortization of market-lease intangible assets and liabilities and other non-cash items including equity-based compensation, impairment charges, casualty-related charges, gains and losses on sale of real estate investments, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt and gains and losses on derivative investments.​

Cash NOI and NOI ​

The Company defines NOI as total revenues from tenants less property operating costs. The Company defines Cash NOI as NOI excluding net amortization of above/below market lease and lease intangibles and straight-line rent adjustments that are included in GAAP revenue from tenants and property operating and maintenance.​

Cash NOI Margin​

For the SHOP segment, Cash NOI divided by revenue from tenants excluding net amortization of above/below market lease and lease intangibles.​

Net Debt​

Total gross debt less cash and cash equivalents.​

Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA or Net Leverage​

Net Debt divided by Annualized Adjusted EBITDA (annualized based on Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter multiplied by four).​

Non-Core Properties​

Assets that have been deemed not essential to generating future economic benefit or value to the Company's day-to-day operations and/or are scheduled to be sold.​

Occupancy or Leased %​

Occupancy for the OMF segment is presented as of the end of the period shown; occupancy for the SHOP segment is presented for the duration of the period shown.​

Same Store​

The Company defines“same store” as operational properties owned for the full duration of the comparative periods and that are not otherwise excluded. Properties are excluded from same store if they are (i) Non-Core Properties (as defined above), (ii) sold, classified as held for sale, or classified as discontinued operations in accordance with GAAP, (iii) impacted by materially disruptive events, or (iv) undergoing, or intended to undergo, significant redevelopment. Redeveloped properties in the OMF segment will be included in same store once substantial completion of work has occurred for the full period in the periods presented.