National Healthcare Properties Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results
| NATIONAL HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|ASSETS
|Real estate investments, at cost:
|Land
|$
|176,510
|$
|177,999
|$
|182,662
|$
|190,082
|$
|198,124
|Buildings, fixtures and improvements
|1,795,014
|1,804,274
|1,837,150
|2,012,401
|2,051,313
|Acquired intangible assets
|248,061
|249,941
|256,440
|284,447
|290,408
|Construction in progress
|$
|2,535
|$
|4,126
|$
|9,558
|$
|7,867
|$
|3,930
|Total real estate investments, at cost
|2,222,120
|2,236,340
|2,285,810
|2,494,797
|2,543,775
|Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization
|(681,847
|)
|(671,070
|)
|(670,907
|)
|(725,831
|)
|(724,985
|)
|Total real estate investments, net
|1,540,273
|1,565,270
|1,614,903
|1,768,966
|1,818,790
|Assets held for sale
|6,215
|1,725
|-
|-
|-
|Cash and cash equivalents
|47,059
|47,123
|71,383
|21,652
|32,858
|Restricted cash
|55,477
|56,047
|55,025
|52,443
|52,054
|Derivative assets, at fair value
|8,415
|11,208
|13,281
|19,206
|17,177
|Straight-line rent receivable, net
|21,069
|20,315
|19,967
|22,841
|23,056
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|7,280
|6,841
|6,879
|7,480
|7,553
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|24,972
|22,591
|23,721
|26,316
|23,706
|Accounts receivable, net
|10,242
|9,311
|8,096
|5,850
|5,238
|Deferred costs, net
|18,055
|18,465
|18,630
|21,269
|17,238
|Total assets
|1,739,057
|1,758,896
|1,831,885
|1,946,023
|1,997,670
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Mortgage notes payable, net
|$
|696,806
|$
|696,508
|$
|711,065
|$
|779,160
|$
|816,988
|Fannie Mae Secured Debt
|336,181
|337,624
|360,774
|362,216
|363,659
|Market lease intangible liabilities, net
|5,114
|5,380
|5,691
|6,125
|6,910
|Derivative liabilities, at fair value
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|46,440
|46,322
|54,649
|89,575
|84,472
|Operating lease liabilities
|8,266
|7,801
|7,815
|8,109
|8,122
|Deferred rent
|10,230
|9,347
|8,275
|7,217
|5,717
|Distributions payable
|3,372
|3,432
|3,496
|3,496
|3,496
|Total liabilities
|1,106,409
|1,106,414
|1,151,765
|1,255,898
|1,289,364
|Stockholders' Equity
|7.375% Series A cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 4,740,000 authorized
|38
|40
|40
|40
|40
|7.125% Series B cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 3,680,000 authorized
|35
|35
|36
|36
|36
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized
|1,132
|1,132
|1,132
|1,132
|1,132
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,530,535
|2,532,585
|2,533,737
|2,533,706
|2,533,697
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|7,560
|9,441
|11,646
|16,640
|14,301
|Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings
|(1,912,081
|)
|(1,896,200
|)
|(1,872,012
|)
|(1,866,994
|)
|(1,846,558
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|627,219
|647,033
|674,579
|684,560
|702,648
|Non-controlling interests
|5,429
|5,449
|5,541
|5,565
|5,658
|Total equity
|632,648
|652,482
|680,120
|690,125
|708,306
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|1,739,057
|$
|1,758,896
|$
|1,831,885
|$
|1,946,023
|$
|1,997,670
| NATIONAL HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Revenue from tenants
|$
|86,026
|$
|85,332
|$
|86,443
|$
|87,738
|$
|88,940
|Operating expenses:
|Property operating and maintenance
|53,845
|54,179
|57,856
|54,895
|56,407
|Impairment charges
|6,641
|15,212
|11,899
|13,383
|8,829
|Operating fees to related parties
|-
|-
|-
|22
|6,391
|Termination fees to related parties
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8,409
|Acquisition and transaction related
|91
|497
|51
|2,263
|5,187
|General and administrative
|5,671
|5,075
|4,896
|5,502
|5,502
|Depreciation and amortization
|18,029
|18,539
|23,706
|20,681
|20,720
|Total expenses
|84,277
|93,502
|98,408
|96,746
|111,445
|Operating loss before gain on sale of real estate investments
|1,749
|(8,170
|)
|(11,965
|)
|(9,008
|)
|(22,505
|)
|Gain on sale of real estate investments
|626
|2,652
|24,989
|7,953
|1,579
|Operating (loss) income
|2,375
|(5,518
|)
|13,024
|(1,055
|)
|(20,926
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(15,060
|)
|(15,836
|)
|(14,529
|)
|(17,305
|)
|(18,007
|)
|Interest and other income (expense)
|294
|231
|(15
|)
|(26
|)
|548
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|-
|257
|-
|392
|-
|Gain (loss) on non-designated derivatives
|(77
|)
|32
|(1
|)
|1,095
|(2,384
|)
|Total other expenses, net
|(14,843
|)
|(15,316
|)
|(14,545
|)
|(15,844
|)
|(19,843
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(12,468
|)
|(20,834
|)
|(1,521
|)
|(16,899
|)
|(40,769
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(66
|)
|-
|6
|(127
|)
|-
|Net loss
|(12,534
|)
|(20,834
|)
|(1,515
|)
|(17,026
|)
|(40,769
|)
|Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests
|(21
|)
|31
|(54
|)
|38
|77
|Allocation for preferred stock
|(3,326
|)
|(3,386
|)
|(3,450
|)
|(3,449
|)
|(3,450
|)
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|(15,881
|)
|(24,189
|)
|(5,019
|)
|(20,437
|)
|(44,142
|)
|Other comprehensive loss:
|Unrealized (loss) gain on designated derivatives
|(1,881
|)
|(2,205
|)
|(4,994
|)
|2,339
|(10,167
|)
|Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(17,762
|)
|$
|(26,394
|)
|$
|(10,013
|)
|$
|(18,098
|)
|$
|(54,309
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic and Diluted
|28,296,919
|28,296,439
|28,296,439
|28,296,439
|28,291,594
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - Basic and Diluted
|$
|(0.56
|)
|$
|(0.85
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.72
|)
|$
|(1.56
|)
|(1) See the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025, Part I - Note 2 "Summary of Significant Accounting Policies" for additional details on reclassifications.
| NATIONAL HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|OMFs:
|Revenue from tenants
|$
|29,022
|$
|29,252
|$
|30,635
|$
|33,744
|$
|34,303
|Property operating and maintenance
|(8,391
|)
|(8,342
|)
|(11,485
|)
|(9,422
|)
|(10,656
|)
|OMF segment net operating income
|$
|20,631
|$
|20,910
|$
|19,150
|$
|24,322
|$
|23,647
|SHOPs:
|Revenue from tenants
|$
|57,004
|$
|56,078
|$
|55,808
|$
|53,994
|$
|54,637
|Property operating and maintenance
|(45,454
|)
|(45,835
|)
|(46,371
|)
|(45,473
|)
|(45,751
|)
|SHOP segment net operating income
|$
|11,550
|$
|10,243
|$
|9,437
|$
|8,521
|$
|8,886
|Net operating income (NOI)
|$
|32,181
|$
|31,153
|$
|28,587
|$
|32,843
|$
|32,533
|Impairment charges
|(6,641
|)
|(15,212
|)
|(11,899
|)
|(13,383
|)
|(8,829
|)
|Operating fees to related parties
|-
|-
|-
|(22
|)
|(6,391
|)
|Termination fees to related parties
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(8,409
|)
|Acquisition and transaction related
|(91
|)
|(497
|)
|(51
|)
|(2,263
|)
|(5,187
|)
|General and administrative
|(5,671
|)
|(5,075
|)
|(4,896
|)
|(5,502
|)
|(5,502
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|(18,029
|)
|(18,539
|)
|(23,706
|)
|(20,681
|)
|(20,720
|)
|Gain on sale of real estate investments
|626
|2,652
|24,989
|7,953
|1,579
|Interest expense
|(15,060
|)
|(15,836
|)
|(14,529
|)
|(17,305
|)
|(18,007
|)
|Interest and other income (expense)
|294
|231
|(15
|)
|(26
|)
|548
|Gain (loss) on non-designated derivatives
|(77
|)
|32
|(1
|)
|1,095
|(2,384
|)
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|-
|257
|-
|392
|-
|Income tax (expense) benefit
|(66
|)
|-
|6
|(127
|)
|-
|Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests
|(21
|)
|31
|(54
|)
|38
|77
|Preferred stock dividends
|(3,326
|)
|(3,386
|)
|(3,450
|)
|(3,449
|)
|(3,450
|)
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders (in accordance with GAAP)
|$
|(15,881
|)
|$
|(24,189
|)
|$
|(5,019
|)
|$
|(20,437
|)
|$
|(44,142
|)
|(1) See the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025, Part I - Note 2 "Summary of Significant Accounting Policies" for additional details on reclassifications.
| NATIONAL HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders (in accordance with GAAP)
|$
|(15,881
|)
|$
|(24,189
|)
|$
|(5,019
|)
|$
|(20,437
|)
|$
|(44,142
|)
|Depreciation and amortization on real estate assets
|16,647
|17,127
|22,281
|19,287
|19,293
|Impairment charges
|6,641
|15,212
|11,899
|13,383
|8,829
|Gain on sale of real estate
|(626
|)
|(2,652
|)
|(24,989
|)
|(7,953
|)
|(1,579
|)
|Adjustments for non-controlling interests
|(73
|)
|(146
|)
|(56
|)
|(181
|)
|(64
|)
|FFO (as defined by NAREIT) attributable to common stockholders
|6,708
|5,352
|4,116
|4,099
|(17,663
|)
|Amortization (accretion) of market lease and other intangibles, net
|(174
|)
|(135
|)
|2,331
|(606
|)
|(134
|)
|Straight-line rent adjustments
|(753
|)
|(635
|)
|(1,023
|)
|(434
|)
|(458
|)
|Acquisition and transaction related(1)
|91
|497
|51
|2,263
|5,187
|Termination fees to related parties(2)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8,409
|Equity-based compensation
|1,333
|570
|-
|-
|153
|Depreciation and amortization on non-real estate assets
|1,382
|1,411
|1,425
|1,394
|1,427
|Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives(3)
|911
|813
|931
|310
|4,224
|Non-cash components of interest expense(4)
|761
|1,481
|858
|879
|880
|Adjustments for non-controlling interests
|(10
|)
|(13
|)
|(19
|)
|-
|(91
|)
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|-
|(257
|)
|-
|(392
|)
|-
|Casualty-related charges(5)
|115
|7
|115
|412
|2
|AFFO
|$
|10,364
|$
|9,091
|$
|8,785
|$
|7,925
|$
|1,936
|Percentage increase Q3 2025 vs Q2 2025
|14.0
|%
|Percentage increase Q3 2025 vs Q3 2024
|435.3
|%
|Recurring Capital Expenditures
|$
|4,452
|$
|10,571
|$
|6,658
|$
|10,570
|$
|5,917
|FFO and AFFO Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted
|28,549,088
|28,533,395
|28,530,465
|28,530,264
|28,525,620
|FFO per common share - Diluted
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.14
|$
|(0.62
|)
|AFFO per common share - Diluted
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.07
| (1) Includes certain advisory, legal, accounting, information technology, tax and other professional expenses and other non-recurring employee transition expenses that were directly related to the Company's internalization and the reverse stock split.
(2) Represents the closing payments paid in connection with the Company's internalization.
(3) Presented as total gains or losses from the Company's non-designated derivatives net of cash received.
(4) Non-cash components of interest expense include (i) deferred financing cost amortization, (ii) mortgage discount and premium amortization and (iii) amortized gains or losses from terminated hedging instruments.
(5) Includes labor, supplies and evacuation expenses from natural disasters not covered by insurance.
(6) See the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025, Part I - Note 2 "Summary of Significant Accounting Policies" for additional details on reclassifications.
| NATIONAL HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Amounts in thousands
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Net loss (in accordance with GAAP)
|$
|(12,534
|)
|$
|(20,834
|)
|$
|(1,515
|)
|$
|(17,025
|)
|$
|(40,771
|)
|Interest expense
|15,060
|15,836
|14,529
|17,305
|18,007
|Income tax expense
|66
|-
|(6
|)
|127
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|18,029
|18,539
|23,706
|20,681
|20,720
|EBITDA
|20,621
|13,541
|36,714
|21,088
|(2,044
|)
|Acquisition and transaction related
|91
|497
|51
|2,263
|5,187
|Termination fees to related parties
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8,409
|Equity-based compensation
|1,333
|570
|-
|-
|153
|Impairment charges
|6,641
|15,212
|11,899
|13,383
|8,829
|(Gain)/loss on sale of real estate investments
|(626
|)
|(2,652
|)
|(24,989
|)
|(7,953
|)
|(1,579
|)
|(Gain)/loss on non-designated derivatives
|77
|(32
|)
|1
|(1,095
|)
|2,384
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|-
|(257
|)
|-
|(392
|)
|-
|Amortization (accretion) of market lease and other intangibles, net
|(174
|)
|(135
|)
|2,331
|(606
|)
|(135
|)
|Casualty-related charges
|115
|7
|115
|412
|2
|Adjusted EBITDA
|28,078
|26,751
|26,122
|27,100
|21,206
|Operating fees to related parties
|-
|-
|-
|22
|6,391
|General and administrative
|4,338
|4,505
|4,896
|5,502
|5,349
|Interest and other income
|(294
|)
|(231
|)
|15
|25
|(546
|)
|Amortization (accretion) of market lease and other intangibles, net
|174
|135
|(2,331
|)
|606
|135
|Casualty-related charges
|(115
|)
|(7
|)
|(115
|)
|(412
|)
|(2
|)
|NOI
|32,181
|31,153
|28,587
|32,843
|32,533
|Adjustments for straight-line rent
|(753
|)
|(634
|)
|(1,021
|)
|(435
|)
|(458
|)
|Accretion of market lease and other intangibles, net
|(174
|)
|(135
|)
|2,331
|(605
|)
|(133
|)
|Cash NOI
|$
|31,254
|$
|30,384
|$
|29,897
|$
|31,803
|$
|31,942
|Dispositions
|299
|502
|(758
|)
|(3,241
|)
|(3,496
|)
|Redevelopment
|85
|99
|160
|(196
|)
|(196
|)
|Non-Core Properties
|297
|158
|229
|252
|220
|Same-store Cash NOI
|$
|31,935
|$
|31,143
|$
|29,528
|$
|28,618
|$
|28,470
|Percentage increase Q3 2025 vs Q2 2025
|2.5
|%
|Percentage increase Q3 2025 vs Q3 2024
|12.2
|%
|(1) See the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025, Part I - Note 2 "Summary of Significant Accounting Policies" for additional details on reclassifications.
| NATIONAL HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
(In thousands, except share, per share, and property data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|OMF segment - revenue from tenants
|$
|29,022
|$
|29,252
|$
|30,635
|$
|33,744
|$
|34,303
|OMF segment - property operating and maintenance
|(8,391
|)
|(8,342
|)
|(11,485
|)
|(9,422
|)
|(10,656
|)
|OMF segment NOI
|$
|20,631
|$
|20,910
|$
|19,150
|$
|24,322
|$
|23,647
|Straight line rent adjustments
|(754
|)
|(634
|)
|(1,021
|)
|(437
|)
|(460
|)
|Accretion of market lease and other intangibles, net
|(164
|)
|(167
|)
|2,335
|(541
|)
|(131
|)
|OMF segment cash NOI
|$
|19,713
|$
|20,109
|$
|20,464
|$
|23,344
|$
|23,056
|Dispositions
|36
|(51
|)
|(1,456
|)
|(3,798
|)
|(3,852
|)
|Redevelopment
|85
|99
|160
|(196
|)
|(196
|)
|Non-Core properties
|94
|103
|76
|50
|26
|OMF segment same store cash NOI
|$
|19,928
|$
|20,260
|$
|19,244
|$
|19,400
|$
|19,034
| Percentage increase Q3 2025 vs Q2 2025
| (1.6
| )%
|Percentage increase Q3 2025 vs Q3 2024
|4.7
|%
|(1) See the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025, Part I - Note 2 "Summary of Significant Accounting Policies" for additional details on reclassifications.
| NATIONAL HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
(In thousands, except share, per share, and property data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|SHOP segment - revenue from tenants
|$
|57,004
|$
|56,081
|$
|55,808
|$
|53,994
|$
|54,637
|SHOP segment - property operating and maintenance
|(45,454
|)
|(45,836
|)
|(46,371
|)
|(45,472
|)
|(45,751
|)
|SHOP segment NOI
|$
|11,550
|$
|10,245
|$
|9,437
|$
|8,522
|$
|8,886
|Non-cash adjustments
|(9
|)
|30
|(4
|)
|(63
|)
|-
|SHOP segment cash NOI
|$
|11,541
|$
|10,275
|$
|9,433
|$
|8,459
|$
|8,886
|Dispositions
|263
|553
|698
|557
|356
|Non-Core properties
|203
|55
|153
|202
|194
|SHOP segment same store Cash NOI
|$
|12,007
|$
|10,883
|$
|10,284
|$
|9,218
|$
|9,436
|Percentage increase Q3 2025 vs Q2 2025
|10.3
|%
|Percentage increase Q3 2025 vs Q3 2024
|27.2
|%
|(1) See the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025, Part I - Note 2 "Summary of Significant Accounting Policies" for additional details on reclassifications.
| NATIONAL HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
(In thousands, except share, per share, and property data)
(Unaudited)
|For the three months ended September 30, 2025
|OMF
|SHOP
|Total properties as of June 30, 2025
|133
|42
|Dispositions
|-
|(1)
|Total properties as of September 30, 2025
|133
|41
|Non-Core properties
|(3)
|(3)
|Redevelopments
|(1)
|-
|Same store properties as of September 30, 2025
|129
|38
|(1) See the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025, Part I - Note 2 "Summary of Significant Accounting Policies" for additional details on reclassifications.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Brokerlistings Publishes New Analysis Of 1,000 Broker Complaints And Reveals Key Pain Points Amongst Traders
CommentsNo comment