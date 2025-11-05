COMPX DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.
* * * *
Investor Relations Contact
Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700
