OR Royalties Declares Fourth Quarter 2025 Dividend
|For further information, please contact OR Royalties Inc.
| Grant Moenting
Vice President, Capital Markets
Tel: (514) 940-0670 x116
Cell: (365) 275-1954
Email: ...
| Heather Taylor
Vice President, Sustainability and Communications
Tel: (514) 940-0670 x105
Email: ...
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, require the Company to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. In this news release, these forward-looking statements may involve, but are not limited to, comments with respect to the directors and officers of the Company, information pertaining to the fact that all conditions for payment of the dividend will be met and that such dividend will continue to be an“eligible dividend” as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). Words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "continue", or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including that the financial situation of the Company will remain favourable Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, but cautions the reader that its assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect the Company and its business.
For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made in this press release, see the section entitled“Risk Factors” in the most recent Annual Information Form of OR Royalties which is filed with the Canadian securities commissions and available electronically under OR Royalties' issuer profile on SEDAR+ at and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available electronically under OR Royalties' issuer profile on EDGAR at . The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects OR Royalties' expectations as at the date of this press release and is subject to change after such date. OR Royalties disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
