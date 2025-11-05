Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

X4 Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Guggenheim's Second Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference


2025-11-05 04:18:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals

The X4 team will hold a fireside chat on November 10th at 8:30 a.m. ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available under the“Events and Presentations” page of the Investors section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit x4pharma.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 is delivering progress for patients by developing and commercializing innovative therapies for those with rare hematology diseases and significant unmet needs. Leveraging expertise in CXCR4, X4 has successfully developed mavorixafor, an orally available CXCR4 antagonist that is currently being marketed in the U.S. as XOLREMDI® in its first indication. The company is also evaluating additional uses of mavorixafor and is conducting a global, pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial (4WARD) in patients with certain chronic neutropenic disorders. X4 is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit

X4 Investor Contact:
...


MENAFN05112025004107003653ID1110301697



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search