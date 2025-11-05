Hudson Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results



Third quarter revenue grew 20% to $74.0 million; Gross margin improved to 32.0%

Net income grew 59% to $12.4 million or $0.27 per diluted share Substantial cash position and no debt at September 30, 2025



WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) announced results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Brian Bertaux, Chief Financial Officer of Hudson Technologies commented,“Hudson achieved strong third quarter results to close out the 2025 nine-month selling season, highlighted by revenue growth of 20%, improved gross margin of 32%, and a 59% increase in net income to $12.4 million or $0.27 per diluted share. Additionally, we continue to expand our strategic supply chain of after-market refrigerants through outreach and awareness campaigns to encourage the return of used refrigerant by contractors servicing cooling systems.

“Revenue growth in the quarter was driven by increased sales volume and higher average pricing for refrigerants sold, with our strong gross margin of 32.0% reflecting the more favorable pricing environment. We are maintaining our expectation of mid-twenty percent gross margin for the full year as the fourth quarter period has historically resulted in seasonally lower revenue and gross margin as a large portion of our customers transition to heating applications for the fall and winter seasons.

“Subsequent to the close of the quarter, we announced that we have again been awarded a contract to support the U.S. military as prime contractor with the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (“DLA”), after a standard competitive review and rebidding process. The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract comprises the supply of certain refrigerants, industrial gases and equipment and is valued at $210 million for the first five-year base period, with a five-year renewal option. Hudson has served as prime contractor to the DLA since 2016 and we believe our selection demonstrates the strength of our nine-year partnership and our success providing critical materials to the nation's many military installations and facilities. We look forward to continuing our relationship as a valued partner to the U.S. military.

“We move toward the close of 2025 having further strengthened our unlevered balance sheet with approximately $90 million in cash at September 30, 2025. We continue to maintain a disciplined capital allocation strategy which includes: investing in organic growth, pursuing acquisition opportunities that have the potential to strengthen our capabilities or enhance our footprint, and the opportunistic repurchase of our stock. During the third quarter the Company repurchased $1.3 million in common stock, bringing our total repurchases to date in 2025 to $5.8 million under our stock buyback program,” Mr. Bertaux concluded.

Three Months Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Hudson reported:



Revenues increased 20% to $74.0 million compared to revenues of $61.9 million in the comparable 2024 period. The revenue improvement reflects increased sales volume and higher average pricing for refrigerants sold as compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Gross margin of 32.0%, compared to 25.7% in the third quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by increased pricing as compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $8.9 million compared to $8.1 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Operating income doubled to $14.0 million, compared to operating income of $7.0 million in the prior year period. Net income improved by 59% to $12.4 million or $0.28 per basic and $0.27 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $7.8 million or $0.17 per basic and diluted share in the same period of 2024.



Nine Month Results

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Hudson reported:



Revenues of $202.2 million decreased slightly compared to revenues of $202.5 million for the first nine months of 2024. Revenues declined primarily related to a slight decrease in sales pricing, partially offset with a slight increase in sales volume during the first nine months of 2025.

Gross margin of 29.0%, compared to gross margin of 29.6% in the first nine months of 2024.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $26.3 million compared to $25.0 million in the first nine months of 2024. The increase in SG&A is related to the Company's initiative to strategically add staffing, which began in 2024.

Operating income of $29.8 million compared to operating income of $32.5 million in the first nine months of 2024. Net income of $25.3 million or $0.58 per basic and $0.56 per diluted share, compared to net income of $27.0 million or $0.59 per basic and $0.57 per diluted share in the first nine months of 2024.



At September 30, 2025 the Company reported $89.7 million in cash and cash equivalents.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration industry. For nearly three decades, we have demonstrated our commitment to our customers and the environment by becoming one of the first in the United States and largest refrigerant reclaimers through multimillion dollar investments in the plants and advanced separation technology required to recover a wide variety of refrigerants and restoring them to Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute standard for reuse as certified EMERALD RefrigerantsTM. The Company's products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide® Services performed at a customer's site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. The Company's SmartEnergy OPS® service is a web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility's refrigeration systems and other energy systems. The Company's Chiller Chemistry® and Chill Smart® services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. As a component of the Company's products and services, the Company also generates carbon offset projects.

