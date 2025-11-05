Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mineralys Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences


2025-11-05 04:18:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, today announced that members of senior management will be participating in fireside chats at three upcoming investor conferences.

Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Time: 9:30am ET
Format: Fireside Chat
Webcast Link
Stifel Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025
Time: 2:00pm ET
Format: Fireside Chat
Webcast Link
8 th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday December 3, 2025
Time: 3:25pm ET
Format: Fireside Chat
Webcast Link


The live webcasts and archives of these fireside chats can also be accessed on the“News & Events” page in the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys Therapeutics website.

About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as CKD, OSA and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit . Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn, Twitter and Bluesky.

Contact:

Investor Relations
 ...

Media Relations
Melyssa Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
Email: ...


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

