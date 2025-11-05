Workhorse Group Sets Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call For Tuesday, November 11, 2025 At 10:00 A.M. ET
Workhorse management will host a presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: 877-407-8289
International dial-in: 201-689-8341
Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here website
A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 18, 2025.
Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853
International replay number: 201-612-7415
Replay ID: 13757041
About Workhorse Group Inc.
Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) is a technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles. Workhorse designs and builds its vehicles in the United States at the Workhorse Ranch in Union City, Indiana. The company's best-in-class vehicles are designed for last-mile delivery, medium-duty operations, and a growing range of specialized applications.
Media Contact:
Aaron Palash / Greg Klassen
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
212-355-4449
Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury
Gateway Group
949-574-3860
