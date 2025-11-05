Encore Capital Group Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Global portfolio purchases up 23% to $346 million, including $261 million in U.S.

Global collections up 20% to record $663 million, including $502 million in U.S.

Earnings per share of $3.17 Approximately $60 million share repurchases year-to-date; $300 million repurchase program reauthorization SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG), an international specialty finance company, today reported consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. “Encore delivered another quarter of strong performance in Q3 as our industry leadership and operational improvement become increasingly evident in our results,” said Ashish Masih, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Portfolio purchases of $346 million were up 23% compared to the third quarter last year and record collections of $663 million were up 20%. This collections performance helped earnings increase sharply, with third quarter earnings per share of $3.17 up 152% compared to $1.26 per share a year ago.” “Our MCM business in the U.S. continues to deliver very strong results. Capitalizing on the ongoing attractive market opportunity in the U.S. driven by ample portfolio supply, MCM portfolio purchases in the third quarter were $261 million, up 13% compared to the year ago quarter. MCM also delivered record collections of $502 million in the third quarter, up 25% compared to Q3 a year ago. This exceptional collections performance is the result of strong execution and continued significant portfolio purchasing as well as the deployment of new technologies, enhanced digital capabilities and continued operational innovation.” “Our Cabot business in Europe delivered a solid third quarter. Portfolio purchases of $85 million were higher than Cabot's historical trend due to spot market opportunities while collections of $160 million were up 8% compared to the third quarter last year.” “As a result of our strong performance so far this year and our continued investment and operational execution, we are again raising our global collections guidance and now expect our full-year 2025 collections to be approximately $2.55 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of 18%. Our guidance for portfolio purchasing remains unchanged as we still anticipate our global portfolio purchases this year will exceed the $1.35 billion of purchases we made in 2024 as MCM is poised to surpass their record level of purchases of a year ago. As always, we remain committed to the critical role we play in the consumer credit ecosystem and to helping consumers restore their financial health,” said Masih. In the third quarter, the company repurchased $10 million of its shares of common stock. The company also repurchased nearly $25 million of its shares in the fourth quarter to date, bringing its total repurchases to approximately $60 million year-to-date. The company's board recently authorized a $300 million addition to its existing share repurchase program. Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2025:

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except percentages and earnings per share) 2025

2024

Change Portfolio purchases(1) $ 346,069 $ 282,485 23% Average receivable portfolios(2) $ 4,227,398 $ 3,651,291 16% Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) $ 9,489,772 $ 8,648,886 10% Collections $ 663,018 $ 550,268 20% Revenues $ 460,353 $ 367,071 25% Operating expenses $ 287,175 $ 260,981 10% Net income $ 74,660 $ 30,643 144% Earnings per share $ 3.17 $ 1.26 152%

(1) Includes U.S. purchases of $261.1 million and $230.2 million, and Europe purchases of $84.9 million and $52.3 million in Q3 2025 and Q3 2024, respectively. (2) Represents the average of receivable portfolios for the quarter (sum of receivable portfolios at the beginning and end of the quarter divided by 2).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes certain financial measures that exclude the impact of certain items and therefore have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company has included information concerning adjusted EBITDA because management utilizes this information in the evaluation of its operations and believes that this measure is a useful indicator of the Company's ability to generate cash collections in excess of operating expenses through the liquidation of its receivable portfolios. Adjusted EBITDA has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income and net income per share as indicators of the Company's operating performance. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure, as presented by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is below.

About Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers.

Encore partners with individuals as they repay their debt obligations, helping them on the road to financial recovery and ultimately improving their economic well-being. Encore is the first and only company of its kind to operate with a Consumer Bill of Rights that provides industry-leading commitments to consumers. Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about the company can be found at

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(In Thousands, Except Par Value Amounts)

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 172,488 $ 199,865 Receivable portfolios, net 4,270,016 3,776,369 Property and equipment, net 82,041 80,597 Other assets 197,772 225,090 Goodwill 535,626 507,808 Total assets $ 5,257,943 $ 4,789,729 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 259,884 $ 233,545 Borrowings 3,933,858 3,672,762 Other liabilities 111,287 116,091 Total liabilities 4,305,029 4,022,398 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000 shares authorized, 22,854 and 23,691 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 229 237 Additional paid-in capital - 19,297 Accumulated earnings 1,083,975 909,927 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (131,290 ) (162,130 ) Total stockholders' equity 952,914 767,331 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,257,943 $ 4,789,729

The following table presents certain assets and liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities (“VIEs”) included in the condensed consolidated statements of financial condition above. Most assets in the table below include those assets that can only be used to settle obligations of consolidated VIEs. The liabilities exclude amounts where creditors or beneficial interest holders have recourse to the general credit of the Company.

September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,300 $ 23,875 Receivable portfolios, net 1,009,105 895,704 Other assets 3,972 3,699 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,034 2,946 Borrowings 692,416 599,830 Other liabilities 2,986 887





ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues Portfolio revenue $ 370,126 $ 328,119 $ 1,076,518 $ 965,901 Changes in recoveries 63,636 12,675 140,699 6,020 Total debt purchasing revenue 433,762 340,794 1,217,217 971,921 Servicing revenue 22,175 22,772 67,022 64,258 Other revenues 4,416 3,505 11,011 14,563 Total revenues 460,353 367,071 1,295,250 1,050,742 Operating expenses Salaries and employee benefits 117,118 107,502 340,788 318,294 Cost of legal collections 80,010 67,339 227,672 190,309 General and administrative expenses 39,220 38,808 121,565 111,828 Other operating expenses 37,056 31,804 108,298 93,016 Collection agency commissions 6,601 7,370 21,848 22,308 Depreciation and amortization 7,170 8,158 21,825 23,467 Total operating expenses 287,175 260,981 841,996 759,222 Income from operations 173,178 106,090 453,254 291,520 Other expense Interest expense (74,242 ) (66,906 ) (218,715 ) (184,047 ) Other income 929 1,578 3,802 6,291 Total other expense (73,313 ) (65,328 ) (214,913 ) (177,756 ) Income before income taxes 99,865 40,762 238,341 113,764 Provision for income taxes (25,205 ) (10,119 ) (58,164 ) (27,701 ) Net income $ 74,660 $ 30,643 $ 180,177 $ 86,063 Earnings per share: Basic $ 3.22 $ 1.28 $ 7.66 $ 3.61 Diluted $ 3.17 $ 1.26 $ 7.57 $ 3.54 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,222 23,912 23,534 23,859 Diluted 23,520 24,407 23,789 24,324





ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

2024

Operating activities: Net income $ 180,177 $ 86,063 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,825 23,467 Other non-cash interest expense, net 11,151 12,379 Stock-based compensation expense 13,048 11,731 Changes in recoveries (140,699 ) (6,020 ) Other, net 7,231 9,195 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Other assets 17,316 (35,277 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities 26,339 31,086 Net cash provided by operating activities 136,388 132,624 Investing activities: Purchases of receivable portfolios, net of put-backs (1,066,223 ) (844,868 ) Collections applied to receivable portfolios 846,292 641,982 Purchases of property and equipment (19,338 ) (20,451 ) Other, net 23,720 47,632 Net cash used in investing activities (215,549 ) (175,705 ) Financing activities: Payment of loan and debt refinancing costs (3,892 ) (18,164 ) Proceeds from credit facilities 812,751 458,844 Repayment of credit facilities (699,452 ) (1,292,578 ) Proceeds from senior secured notes - 1,000,000 Repayment of senior secured notes - (29,310 ) Repurchase and retirement of common stock (35,329 ) - Other, net (23,522 ) 11,695 Net cash provided by financing activities 50,556 130,487 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (28,605 ) 87,406 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,228 1,583 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 199,865 158,364 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 172,488 $ 247,353 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 172,756 $ 138,951 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds 40,174 61,255 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing activities: Receivable portfolios transferred to real estate owned $ 2,960 $ 4,617





ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Supplemental Financial Information

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, unaudited) 2025

2024

2025

2024

GAAP net income, as reported $ 74,660 $ 30,643 $ 180,177 $ 86,063 Adjustments: Interest expense 74,242 66,906 218,715 184,047 Interest income (1,027 ) (1,909 ) (3,935 ) (5,037 ) Provision for income taxes 25,205 10,119 58,164 27,701 Depreciation and amortization 7,170 8,158 21,825 23,467 Stock-based compensation expense 4,341 3,737 13,048 11,731 Net loss (gain) on derivative instruments(1) - 7 - (267 ) Acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses(2) 165 162 1,455 4,364 Adjusted EBITDA $ 184,756 $ 117,823 $ 489,449 $ 332,069 Collections applied to principal balance(3) $ 236,293 $ 223,292 $ 725,270 $ 666,766

(1) Amount represents gain or loss recognized on derivative instruments that are not designated as hedging instruments or gain or loss recognized on derivative instruments upon dedesignation of hedge relationships. We adjust for this amount because we believe the gain or loss on derivative contracts is not indicative of ongoing operations. (2) Amount represents acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses. We adjust for this amount because we believe these expenses are not indicative of ongoing operations; therefore, adjusting for these expenses enhances comparability to prior periods, anticipated future periods, and our competitors' results. (3) Amount represents (a) gross collections from receivable portfolios less (b) debt purchasing revenue, plus (c) proceeds applied to basis from sales of real estate owned (“REO”) assets and, when applicable, other receivable portfolios. A reconciliation of“collections applied to receivable portfolios, net” to“collections applied to principal balance” is available in the Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2025.