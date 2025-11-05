Markray Corp. Announces Quantum-Leap Breakthrough In Science And Technology By Converting Energy To Matter And Gas Using Edge Of Science Cosmic Ray Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MESA, Ariz., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markray Corporation (OTC: RVBR) announces the successful public demonstrations of advanced Cosmic Ray technology developed by nuclear engineer Mehran Tavakoli Keshe, which now enables direct creation of pure, fully refined materials without need for traditional mining and industrial refining.

Events held at Intercontinental Hotel Sanlitun, Beijing, China, on May 10-12th of 2025.

As announced on May 6th, 2025, via OTC Disclosure & News Service, the public demonstrations in Beijing showcased the transformation of Cosmic Ray energy into pure elemental substances-including rare Earth materials and precious metals such as Gold-marking what the company describes as a quantum-leap breakthrough in the understanding and application of energy to matter conversion and vice-versa.

Markray describes this achievement as the beginning of a new scientific era.

Historic Demonstrations

In May 2025 in Beijing, Markray Corp. team showed in public the power of proprietary Cosmic Ray technology by producing, at atmospheric pressure and room temperature, elements-including Gold, Copper, Zinc, and rare-Earth materials-requiring neither combustion nor nuclear fusion.

This event drew representatives from Chinese academia, industrial, military and government sectors, reaffirming the production process.

Originally in May - July 2023 and then in July - August 2024 a series of outdoor and indoor demonstrations in collaboration with Chinese military were conducted in north of Beijing city, over confirmed Gold mine in Hebei Provence and indoor environments, in Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Qingdao city in presence of Chinese scientists and high-ranking generals.

Laboratory analysis on the materials produced reported repeatedly mass producing high-purity elements and rare-Earth materials aligned with the new Cosmic Ray technology models.

These field-based demonstrations showcase the system's adaptability to non-laboratory environments and further validated the repeatability of the element-creation process under varying atmospheric and geological conditions.

Building on the progress in China

The 2025 demonstrations represent the culmination of a multi-year initiative and are described by the company as a verified proof-of-concept milestone for the field of Cosmic Ray plasma-based science.

“We believe this achievement opens the door to a new era in which matter, and energy can be interconverted through the controlled Cosmic Ray systems,” said M.T. Keshe, Chief Executive Officer of Markray Corp.“These results confirm that the fundamental processes of the Universe can be engineered at will, offering limitless potential for production of material, energy, and environmental applications.”

Implications for Global Industry

With Cosmic Ray Technology, rare-earth materials, gas, etc. can be produced in a pure, refined form-eliminating the need for conventional industrial mining and refining.

This capability allows precise control over alloy composition and purity, effectively ending global dependence on legacy of mining and refining systems.

Tests have also demonstrated the creation and production of pico-scale materials that could lead to development of pico-chips where matter exists simultaneously as both energy and mass, surpassing today's quantum computing within years.

Once successfully scaled for manufacturing, this technology could reduce any nations' industrial dependence on foreign sources of raw materials.

About Cosmic Ray Technology

Cosmic Ray Technology-developed over more than four decades by nuclear engineer Mehran Tavakoli Keshe-combines advancements in nuclear, plasma, and quantum sciences into a unified field-interaction framework.

Controlling Cosmic Ray fields conversion of matter to energy and energy back to matter which has been the dream of the world of science has become reality.

According to the company, these processes allow control over atomic composition, alloy formation, and isotopic purity directly at the field level, producing materials finer than nano scale-down to the pico scale. This new understanding of matter-energy duality brings about a new era in the world of science.

“We are witnessing the birth of a new science which is the confirmation of the unified field theory,” M.T. Keshe added in a press conference in China.

About Markray Corporation

Markray Corp. is prepared to sub-license Cosmic Ray Technology or enter joint venture cooperation with space exploration for colonization, industrial and commercial companies for development of materials, energy, health, and environmental systems.

Since the demonstration in May 2025, the proprietary owners of intellectual rights of Cosmic Ray technology have already signed a joint collaboration for the development of this technology with two major governments.

With the development of this technology, the time of mining and refining is over.

In the coming weeks, Markray Corp. will announce more breakthrough tested and developed technologies derived from Cosmic Ray Technology, for which it is officially licensed.

### Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated technological capabilities, market potential, and strategic objectives. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to technical, regulatory, and market factors. Markray Corp. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

