Freshworks Expands Enterprise Service Management To Power All Business Functions

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), today announced that Freshservice for Business Teams is now available as a standalone product, no longer requiring an existing Freshservice IT Service Management (ITSM) implementation. The move provides businesses more options to accelerate uninterrupted service delivery to HR, Finance, Legal and other teams, allowing non-IT departments to streamline complex processes and deliver consistent, personalized employee experiences.

According to the latest Freshservice Benchmark Report, the enterprise service management (ESM) solution's reach is rapidly expanding into other functions, with one out of four eligible Freshservice ITSM customers utilizing Freshservice for Business Teams. The product has doubled its annual recurring revenue in the past year, reaching over $35 million as of September 30, 2025.

"Business leaders need to move fast, but keep getting stuck with tools that were never designed for departments like HR, Finance or Legal. That friction slows growth and is especially true with cross-functional work,” said Srini Raghavan, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks.“Now businesses have another option. Enabling non-IT workers to create their own support environments is a force multiplier that can benefit the entire organization by enabling workers closest to business processes to create the employee experiences they want and need.”

Key benefits of Freshservice for Business Teams for all departments include:

People-First AI for Business Teams

Non-IT functions can use AI to accelerate ticket resolutions and improve efficiency by automating key processes like account verification, or retrieving necessary documents to fulfill requests. AI can further support agents by generating quality responses, summaries and balancing workloads. University of Oxford chose Freshservice and Freddy Copilot for its simplicity and ability to scale with the university's ITSM needs across IT, finance and HR teams.

Unified Service Delivery

Capabilities were built to connect fragmented tools, data, and workflows, to help organizations scale service delivery to other departments efficiently. Databricks, for example, achieved a 23% deflection rate after implementing self-service and expanded deployment of Freshservice to eight other departments, including HR, Legal, and Learning and Development. Pradeep Singh, VP of Infrastructure and Operations at Databricks, said,“Consolidating from 10 different platforms down to a single intuitive one has not only improved employee experience, it has saved us a significant amount of money.”

Rapid Impact for HR and Employee Support

Journeys, prebuilt Workspaces, and workflow templates simplify complex processes like employee onboarding and offboarding, accelerating adoption without the need for heavy customization or building from the ground up. Without having to design and map each workflow from scratch, Coherent, with 25,000 employees, uses the platform to support HR-related needs and requests. In addition to improving the new-hire experience, Freshservice simplified employee offboarding by bringing HR compliance data under one roof. Anantha Ganga, CIO of Coherent, said,“We're excited to integrate Freshservice with even more systems. Our ultimate goal is to create a 'one-stop shop' for the employee experience. Freshservice will remain a central component of our strategy for achieving this.”

Seamless Configuration for Fast Deployment

The intuitive UI and no-code automation empower teams without technical resources to launch secure employee service portals. Built-in data protection, governance, delegated administration, and cross-functional integrations with ADP, DocuSign, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Bamboo HR and Workday reduce the complexity of launching and maintaining services. EDF Renewables chose Freshservice because of its ease of use, seamless integrations, and codeless customization. They are leveraging workspaces within Freshservice to manage departments outside of IT, such as facilities, ensuring each department has a tailored environment to operate in.

Freshservice for Business Teams provides a superior alternative to costly IT suites or limited HR tools, offering powerful orchestration, enterprise grade AI capabilities, fast time-to-value, and low total cost of ownership. It helps non-IT departments rapidly change slow, fragmented processes into unified employee experiences with AI capabilities that put people-first.

“Improved employee experiences are one of the top priorities for organizations these days, as are related goals like improved resolution times for requests and issues.” said Snow Tempest, Research Manager at IDC.“For organizations seeking to streamline their processes and reduce complexity without extensive customization requirements, there is a demand for a product that can be deployed quickly to meet the needs of multiple departments.”

