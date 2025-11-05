Bihar Election About Accelerating Development, Only NDA Can Do It: Nadda

Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda said on Wednesday that the Bihar election is about accelerating the pace of development in the state, which can only be done by the ruling National Democratic Alliance government. "The enthusiasm I am seeing in you today, the fervour I am witnessing, is giving me complete confidence that you have made up your mind to ensure the NDA wins the election. This election is not just about the development of Madhubani; this election is about bringing stability to Bihar and rapidly taking the state forward in terms of development," he said.

Nadda Recalls 'Jungle Raj' Era

"There was a time when jungle raj prevailed in Bihar. Electricity was available for only two hours a day, and to charge a mobile, one had to go to generator operators, where they had to pay 10-12 rupees to get the mobile charged. Today, 24-hour electricity is available in Bihar, and 125 units of electricity have become free, benefiting 1.62 crore Bihar residents," he added.

Promises of Jobs and Promoting Local Culture

The BJP president also promised one crore jobs and employment opportunities to the youth of Bihar. "Whenever PM Modi goes on a foreign trip, he gifts Madhubani paintings to world leaders. They promote Bhagalpur's silk. We have established the Makhana Board, and today we are taking makhana to the international level, which has become a symbol of North Bihar's identity," added Nadda.

'Tsunami-like Atmosphere' for BJP: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies in the Bihar elections. He described the atmosphere in Bihar as 'tsunami-like. "There's a tsunami-like atmosphere for the BJP and Janata Dal in Bihar, and the BJP, Janata Dal, and all our allies are coming to power," Sarma told ANI.

Voting for the first phase of assembly polls in Bihar will be held tomorrow and for the second phase on November 11. (ANI)

