Operational Police Protective Services Expands With Cutting-Edge Security Technology Integration

Pasadena, Maryland, 5th November 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, Elite security provider Operational Police Protective Services (“OPPS”) today announces a strategic expansion of its service offerings through the integration of advanced security technology, reinforcing its position as a premier provider of law-enforcement-grade and executive protection services across the East Coast region. With this initiative, OPPS is blending its longstanding expertise in armed security, off-duty law enforcement personnel, and customized protective solutions with next-generation, technology-driven systems designed to enhance situational awareness, risk mitigation, and client confidence.







Founded on a foundation of law enforcement and military experience, OPPS has long delivered security solutions staffed by highly trained professionals. According to its website,“Specially trained members of federal, state and local agencies, and highly qualified active and former military personnel [are] capable of handling your most sophisticated protection needs.” The firm emphasizes that at OPPS,“Protective service is not a product but a process.”

In the newly adopted technology platform, OPPS is leveraging the capabilities of OPPS Technologies, a sister-entity founded by the same leadership team, which specializes in mobile LED display, vehicle advisory, and ballistic deflection systems. These intelligent tools enhance OPPS's protective mission by enabling mobile command and communication capabilities, dynamic threat signaling, and proactive incident management in real time. As outlined on the OPPS Technologies site, the“Vehicle Advisory Location Information And Ballistic Deflection System” (VALIS) units are designed by former law enforcement and military professionals to deliver high-impact situational awareness and physical protection applications.

OPPS's expanded service architecture comprises the following enhancements: first, each assignment now benefits from a tailored assessment of threats, vulnerabilities, and operational landscape, rooted in the firm's bespoke“process”-oriented methodology. As described on the website:“Our team works closely with each client to understand their specific requirements, vulnerabilities, and objectives. From there, we develop customized security plans that address these unique factors.” Second, the infusion of mobile command technology via OPPS Technologies' VALIS units establishes a new capability for field teams-whether in executive protection, event security, or asset-protection roles-to maintain layered situational awareness and networked communications. Finally, the firm is scaling its services across its core jurisdictions of Maryland, Virginia, and the East Coast region, enabling regional deployment with a local presence.

“Our clients' expectations and threat landscapes are evolving rapidly,” added the CEO.“Whether it's at a corporate event, a private estate, or a high-profile executive assignment, our mission is to not just respond but anticipate-and this integration of personnel and technology gives us that edge.”

OPPS invites existing and prospective clients to explore its expanded service portfolio through a comprehensive no-obligation risk assessment. The firm remains fully licensed and insured, and continues to emphasize integrity, professionalism, and reliability as core pillars of its offering.

Based in Pasadena, Maryland, Operational Police Protective Services provides armed security, off-duty law enforcement engagement, executive and event protection, K9 deployment, and risk consulting services across Maryland, Virginia, and the East Coast region. Staffed by professionals with active and former military and law-enforcement backgrounds, the firm emphasizes a consultative, customized approach to securing people, assets, and events.

Operational Police Protective Services

Phone: (443) 790-2511