Bitzo Nears One Year Since Rebrand, Staying True To Its Diverse And Inclusive Crypto Reporting

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) Bitzo, the new-generation source for crypto and blockchain news, approaches the first anniversary of its 2024 rebrand, celebrating the sustainability of its renewed identity and its unwavering commitment to editorial integrity. The milestone highlights the outlet's eight-year legacy of fair, accessible, and fact-checked crypto journalism.







Founded in 2017 as a free-to-publish crypto news platform, Bitzo began with a mission to challenge centralized information flows controlled by big media sites during the height of the ICO era. Over time, it evolved into a hybrid newsroom model that balances financial sustainability with editorial independence, ensuring continuous, comprehensive coverage of crypto and blockchain developments without compromising journalistic ethics.

The large-scale rebrand, completed in late 2024, introduced a new website, fresh visual identity, and a cohesive editorial framework designed to reinforce Bitzo's commitment to connecting crypto companies, users, and enthusiasts under a single media ecosystem. The platform's expanding presence on X and Telegram reflects a growing global community that values both credibility and diversity in crypto reporting.

“The rebrand wasn't just cosmetic,” said a Bitzo editorial representative.“It was a statement of intent - that crypto journalism can remain neutral, transparent, and accessible to all.”

In 2025, Bitzo deepened its partnership with Outset PR, a data-led communications agency that provides exclusive crypto market analytics and media performance insights for Bitzo's editorial coverage.

“Bitzo is driven by an ambitious vision to set a new benchmark for what modern crypto media can look like – dynamic, authentic, and trustworthy,” shared Anastasia Anisimova, Outset PR 's Head of Media Relations.“Our collaboration ensures that the stories reaching readers are not only timely and data-grounded but also equitable - giving every project, from early-stage startups to established global protocols, an equal voice.”

As the publication looks ahead to 2026, Bitzo plans to further scale its content partnerships and enhance opportunities for crypto brands to gain visibility - so that every project, regardless of size or geography, has a fair chance to be seen and heard.

About Bitzo

