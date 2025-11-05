Democrats' NY Mayor Will Shake Things Up Starting With Child Care

MENAFN - Asia Times) Zohran Mamdani, the 34-year-old New York State Assembly member and democratic socialist, was elected New York City's mayor on November 4, 2025, after pledging to make the city more affordable through policies that include freezing rents, providing free public buses and a network of city-owned grocery stores.

During his campaign, Mamdani's promises clearly resonated with New Yorkers struggling with the high cost of living.

Of all of Mamdani's campaign commitments, free high-quality child care for every New Yorker from 6 weeks to 5 years old – while boosting child care workers' wages to match those of the city's public school teachers – could be the most transformative.

Child care in New York City is expensive. More than 80% of families with young children cannot afford the average annual cost of US$26,000 for center-based care. A recent study found that families with young children are twice as likely to leave the city as those without children. The study identified housing and child care costs as key drivers of migration out of the city.

New York's child care problem mirrors a nationwide system that is seen by many experts as broken. US families spend between 8.9% and 16% of their median income on full-day care for one child. And prices have been rising: Between 1990 and 2024, the cost of day care and preschool rose 263%, much faster than overall inflation.

Despite high prices, child care workers are poorly paid: In 2024, the median pay for child care workers, who are mostly women and often women of color, was $15.41 an hour, or $32,050 a year. That's nearly at the bottom of all occupations when ranked by annual pay. Additionally, child care programs face high turnover, and it's difficult for them to recruit and retain qualified staff. Program quality suffers as a result.