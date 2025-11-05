Five Iits, DU, Iisc Among Top 100 Institutes In Asia

IIT Delhi – File photo

New Delhi- Five Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru and Delhi University figured in Asia's top 100 institutes, according to the QS University Rankings announced on Tuesday.

IIT-Delhi, IIT-Madras, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Kanpur and IIT-Kharagpur were in the list of top 100 Asian institutes.

“Seven Indian institutions rank in the top 100 in QS World University Asia rankings, 20 in the top 200 and 66 in the top 500,” London based QS said in a statement.

It said compared to last year, 36 Indian institutes went up in the list, 16 remained the same and 105 fell down the rankings.“The expansion of the rankings is associated with the greater volatility observed in this year's results.”

“Overall, 41 Indian institutions appear in the top 80th percentile of universities. India ranks best in Asia for staff with PhD,” it added.

IIT-Delhi, which ranked 59 this year, was declared the best Indian institute for the fifth consecutive year.

The QS World University Rankings: Asia assesses universities based on 11 indicators, which have been tailored to reflect the nuances of the region and differentiate it from the QS World University Rankings.

“India's higher education transformation is now visible in the data. In just five years since the National Education Policy launched, India has built system-level capacity that is globally relevant and locally empowering. The entry of over 130 Indian universities into this year's Asia Rankings is a strong signal of depth as well as breadth,” said Jessica Turner, CEO, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).