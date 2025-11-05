Paras Health Srinagar Leads Cancer Awareness and Early Detection Efforts in J&K

Srinagar- Paras Health Srinagar hosted a multidisciplinary symposium,“Beating Cancer Together – Early Diagnosis, Prevention & Treatment,” on Tuesday to foster collaboration among leading specialists and strengthen the fight against cancer through early detection and integrated care.

The symposium brought together experts across oncology and allied specialties, including Dr. Altaf Ramzan (Brain Tumors), Dr. Saquib Banday (Medical Oncology), Dr. Azhar Jan (Head & Neck Oncology), Dr. Shabnum (Breast and Colorectal Oncology), Dr. Hamza (Gastrointestinal Oncology), Dr. Yasir (Uro Oncology), Dr. Adil Ashraf (Gastroenterology), Dr. Nayeem (Pulmonology), Dr. Sadia (Gynaecology), Dr. Irshad (Interventional Radiology), and Dr. Suhail (Pathology).

According to estimates from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed a steady rise in cancer cases over the past decade, particularly of breast, colorectal, and lung cancers. Experts note that delayed diagnosis remains a major factor affecting survival rates, with nearly 60–70% of cancers in the region still detected at advanced stages. Initiatives promoting early screening and awareness are therefore critical to improving outcomes.

Each specialist at the event shared insights on how cancers are identified within their respective fields, the importance of recognizing early warning signs, and the value of a multidisciplinary framework that ensures comprehensive, patient-centric treatment.

“Cancer care today is not just about treatment, it's about teamwork and timeliness. At Paras Health, we are building an ecosystem where specialists work in synergy to ensure every patient receives timely diagnosis, advanced care, and emotional support-without having to travel outside the region,” said Dr Murtuza Habib, Facility Director, Paras Health Srinagar.

The discussions underscored Paras Health Srinagar's commitment to making world-class cancer care accessible within Jammu & Kashmir, combining advanced diagnostics, early screening, and collaborative clinical management under one roof.

Dr Saquib Bandey, Associate Director, Paras Health Srinagar added,“Early detection remains our strongest weapon against cancer. Through platforms like this symposium, we aim to enhance cross-specialty collaboration, raise awareness, and empower patients to take proactive steps toward their health. Together, we can transform cancer outcomes in the Valley.”

Adding to this, Ms. Seema Vig, Zonal Director, Paras Health, said,“Our focus is to build a future-ready cancer care ecosystem in Jammu & Kashmir, one that not only treats but prevents. We are steadily expanding our oncology services with advanced diagnostic capabilities, skilled specialists, and outreach programs that bring awareness to communities across the region. The goal is to ensure that every individual in the Valley has access to early detection and comprehensive care closer to home. Cancer care must no longer be about distance; it must be about timely access and compassionate expertise.”

The event reaffirmed Paras Health Srinagar's focus on continuous medical education, collaborative learning, and preventive healthcare. By convening leading voices in oncology, the hospital continues to strengthen the region's cancer care ecosystem and promote a culture of early intervention and multidisciplinary excellence.

