Scotiabank, Wajax, Great-West At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Brookfield Renewable Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $61.00. Brookfield Renewable Wednesday reported FFO of $302 million in the third quarter, or $0.46 per unit, up 10% year-over-year benefiting from solid operating performance, growth from development activities and accretive acquisitions. After deducting non-cash depreciation and other expenses, Net loss attributable to Unitholders for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $120 million.
Bank of Nova Scotia (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $92.44. No news stories available today.
EMP Metals Corp (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 55 cents. Last week, EMP announced a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.40 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000.
Great-West Lifeco Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $59.44. Great-West is expected to report $1.2 for Q3 2025.
iA Financial Corporation Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $166.48. iA reported Tuesday Q3 financial figures. Core EPS were $3.47 (+18% YoY), and trailing-12-month core ROE were 17.2%, in line with 2027 core ROE target of 17%.
Manulife Financial Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $46.57. This week, Manulife. through its more than US$900 billion Global Wealth & Asset Management segment, announced today that it has closed the previously announced transaction to acquire 75% of Comvest Credit Partners, creating a leading private credit asset management platform.
Magna International Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $69.96. Wednesday, Magna announced the Toronto Stock Exchange's acceptance of its notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid Pursuant to the Notice, Magna may purchase up to 25,300,000 Magna Common Shares, representing approximately 10% of its public float. As at October 31, 2025, Magna had 281,814,257 issued and outstanding Common Shares, including a public float of 253,107,846 Common Shares.
NuVista Energy Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $18.19. NuVista rose 4% Wednesday on volume of 1,000,000 shares.
Quebecor Inc. (T.B) Hit a new 52-Week High of $45.45. Tuesday, Quebecor rose 1.4% on volume of 753,662 shares.
Spartan Delta Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $6.60. Tuesday, Spartan reported production of 43,193 BOE/d (39% liquids) during the third quarter of 2025. Spartan achieved a 17% increase in production as compared to the third quarter of 2024 and a 12% increase in production as compared to the second quarter of 2025.
STEP Energy Services Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.48. Tuesday, STEP announced commencement of sending and Filing of Circular for Special Meeting of Shareholders to Approve Arrangement Shareholders will receive $5.50 per share in cash, a substantial 29.11% premium to the trading price of shares on September 24, being the last trading day prior to the announcement of the non-binding offer from ARC. Shareholders are encouraged to vote well in advance of the proxy deadline of December 11 at 10:00 a.m.
Urbana Corporation (T.A) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.94. Tuesday, Urbana shares rose 3.3% on volume of 29,300 shares.
Wajax Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $26.59. Monday, Wajax reported revenue of $483.1 million and adjusted basic earnings per share of $0.75, up from $481.0 million and $0.44, respectively, versus the third quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin of 20.8% increased 160 basis points ("bps") from 19.2% in the third quarter of 2024, 170 bps from 19.1% in the second quarter of 2025 and 370 bps from 17.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
