Certified Energy Healer Says Subconscious Beliefs Can Distort Reality

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Most people don't realize their biggest obstacle isn't out in the world - it's inside their minds. According to certified energy healer Tim Spriggs, deeply embedded negative beliefs act like invisible filters, distorting how people see themselves, others and even their possibilities.

“We may have something inside of us that's negative - something that keeps speaking to us without our awareness,” said Spriggs, founder of Revive Wellness Center in Albuquerque.“It's kind of like putting a filter on everything you interact with. If that filter is negative, you'll perceive the world more negatively, no matter what's actually happening.”

While it may not be possible to always view the world through rose-colored glasses, Spriggs can use targeted energy healing techniques to help clients identify and clear away the sources of negative, limiting beliefs and energetic imbalances that are keeping them from moving forward.

He offers a variety of in-person and virtual sessions that incorporate the Emotion Code, Body Code and Belief Code, as well as Reiki sessions.

Spriggs described the Emotion Code as a technique that helps people identify and release trapped emotional energies from negative past events. These harmful trapped emotions can cause a variety of physical and emotional issues.

“Because trapped emotions are made of energy, just like the rest of the body, they exert an influence on the body's tissues and can cause blockages, resulting in physical discomfort or even illness,” Spriggs said.“Releasing trapped emotions makes conditions right for the body to heal itself physically, and emotional difficulties often disappear or become much easier to handle.”

The Body Code, he said, is a sophisticated and complete method of body balancing that encompasses emotional, energetic, nutritional, structural, pathogenic and toxicity factors.

“This technique is not meant to replace any medical treatment, but by correcting underlying imbalances, we help the body's innate self-healing ability to take over,” he said.“As a result, discomfort and malfunction in the body often disappear, the organs function as they should, nutrients are absorbed properly, energy levels are raised and emotional issues become manageable or nonexistent.”

The Belief Code builds on the Emotion Code and Body Code, Spriggs explained, and allows him to tap into the subconscious mind to identify and release negative internal statements, reverse or replace negative systems of thought, and create space for new empowering beliefs.

“The Belief Code offers us a way to uproot negative subconscious internal statements, release ourselves from incongruous belief patterns and allows us to see things as they really are,” he added.“Free your mind, body and spirit from beliefs that have been holding you back!”

About Tim Spriggs

Initially trained in Reiki, Spriggs expanded his skills to incorporate the Emotion Code, Body Code and Belief Code, creating a powerful, integrated approach to wellness. Each modality holds unique insights into how bodies and minds store energy, emotions and beliefs, all of which shape experiences and health.

Coming from a family with strong medical roots, Spriggs witnessed the conventional path of healing firsthand but always believed that there was more to well-being than physical treatments alone. This belief drove him to explore complementary modalities that promote healing from within. Today, he strives to offer a holistic, compassionate practice that resonates with those seeking alternative, meaningful methods to resolve deep-seated issues and restore harmony in their lives.

