MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - Center for Advanced Periodontal & Implant Therapy has launched a same-day full-arch dental implant solution for patients with terminal dentition, marking a significant advancement in restorative treatment. This announcement reflects the practice's ongoing commitment to integrating precision-based surgical methods with patient-centered outcomes, in alignment with evolving standards in implant dentistry.

The announcement marks a strategic advancement in the practice's restorative care capabilities and reflects the growing demand for immediate, coordinated treatment options among patients experiencing widespread tooth loss or non-restorable dental conditions. The procedure was developed to consolidate multiple surgical stages, reduce treatment timelines, and eliminate the interim period spent without teeth or with removable prosthetics.









Center for Advanced Periodontal & Implant Therapy Announces Launch of Same-Day Full-Arch Dental Implant Solution



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



With this update, the Center for Advanced Periodontal & Implant Therapy, led by periodontists Dr. Alexandre Aalam and Dr. Alina Krivitsky, has expanded its internal workflow to include enhanced digital diagnostics, surgical planning, and restorative coordination. All phases of care are performed on-site, supporting clinical precision and a streamlined patient experience from consultation to provisional delivery.

"Same-day full-arch rehabilitation requires precise planning and exact execution. The goal is to deliver stable function and esthetics immediately, while setting the foundation for long-term health," said Dr. Alexandre Aalam, periodontist and Co-Director of the Center for Advanced Periodontal & Implant Therapy.

The launch of the same-day full-arch dental implant solution is aligned with ongoing advancements in dental implant surgery, where improved digital tools and guided systems now allow for immediate loading of full-arch prosthetics in appropriately selected cases. Candidate eligibility is determined through a comprehensive clinical evaluation to ensure long-term success. For patients who are not immediate candidates, the team provides a staged treatment plan that leads to the same final outcome.









Center for Advanced Periodontal & Implant Therapy has launched a same-day full-arch dental implant solution for patients with terminal dentition



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



As part of the newly introduced protocol, complete bone grafting is performed during the same appointment when needed, reducing the need for additional procedures and reinforcing treatment efficiency. With the implementation of this coordinated approach, patients benefit from fewer visits, a faster return to function, and a streamlined, predictable care experience.

As this advanced solution becomes part of routine care at the practice, Center for Advanced Periodontal & Implant Therapy will continue to invest in emerging dental technologies, evidence-based methods, and integrated treatment systems. The team remains committed to addressing evolving patient needs through clinical innovation, interdisciplinary collaboration, and delivery of advanced care solutions that meet the highest standards of modern dentistry.

About Center for Advanced Periodontal & Implant Therapy:

Center for Advanced Periodontal & Implant Therapy is a Los Angeles-based specialty dental practice focused on advanced periodontal care, dental implant surgery, full-arch rehabilitation, and regenerative procedures. Led by Dr. Alexandre Aalam and Dr. Alina Krivitsky, the practice integrates digital technologies and collaborative care models to provide evidence-based, patient-centered treatment.

Media Contact









To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

