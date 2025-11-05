Sett & Lucas Advises Creovai On The Sale To Capacity

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - Sett & Lucas, a leading global investment bank specializing in technology and SaaS transactions announces that it acted as thein its sale to, an AI support automation platform.

The transaction, announced on October 16, 2025, marks a strategic combination that enhances Capacity's conversational AI and agent-assist capabilities. By integrating Creovai's advanced real-time analytics, quality automation, and conversational intelligence tools, Capacity will be able to deliver even more powerful automation and customer experience solutions to enterprise clients across industries.

"We are proud to have advised Creovai on this successful transaction," said Charles Breed, Sett & Lucas Global SaaS Managing Director. "Creovai's platform, built on deep AI-driven insights and agent guidance capabilities, represents a strong strategic fit for Capacity and a testament to the growing importance of intelligent automation in contact centers." This milestone transaction was made possible by the unwavering dedication and deep expertise of the entire Sett & Lucas team, including Jim Hageman, Suraj Raghavendra, Vaishnavi J, Sridevi Srinivasan, and Ankit Manocha. Their outstanding collaboration and steadfast commitment to excellence at every stage ensured the realization of this landmark transaction.

Strategic Rationale

Creovai, formed from the merger of Tethr and Awaken Intelligence, provides real-time agent assistance, conversation analytics, and compliance monitoring for contact centers in sectors such as financial services, healthcare, insurance, and utilities. The combination with Capacity aligns two mission-driven organizations focused on transforming customer interactions through intelligent automation and AI-driven decisioning.

"At Creovai, we've always believed in AI's power to transform both customer and employee experiences," said Robert Beasley, CEO of Creovai. "Capacity shares our vision and commitment to delivering solutions that provide the fastest ROI and most actionable insights. Together, we're uniquely positioned to help contact centers move beyond fragmented tools and achieve meaningful outcomes."

"Creovai's expertise in real-time agent assist and conversation intelligence is a natural fit with our automation capabilities," said David Karandish, CEO of Capacity. "The acquisition combines the power of AI-driven automation with deep conversational insights, empowering contact centers to deliver faster, higher-quality customer experiences across every interaction, whether handled by a virtual or live agent. By combining these capabilities, we're giving organizations the tools they need to improve customer satisfaction, reduce costs and drive operational efficiency."

About Creovai

Creovai is a leading provider of AI-powered conversation intelligence and real-time agent guidance solutions. Its platform analyzes every customer interaction to improve compliance, performance, and satisfaction across contact center operations. Learn more at .

About Capacity

Capacity is an AI-powered automation platform that streamlines customer and employee support by combining conversational AI, workflow automation, and knowledge management. The acquisition of Creovai expands Capacity's capabilities across conversational intelligence and live-agent performance. Learn more at .

About Sett & Lucas

Sett & Lucas is a global investment bank providing M&A advisory, capital raise, and strategic advisory services. With offices in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia, the firm specializes in advising technology, media, and marketing services businesses on transformational transactions.