Elevate Service Group Closes $9.1 Million Upsized Equity Offering To Advance National Expansion Of Its Integrated Facility Services Platform

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - AIM6 Ventures Inc. (TSXV: AIMF.P) ("" or the "") and ElevateDesign Ventures Inc. ("") are pleased to announce the successful second and final closing of Elevate's upsized brokered private placement (the "") of 1,150,000 subscription receipts (the "") at a price of $1.00 per Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of $1,150,000. Together with the first tranche gross proceeds of $7,938,000, the Private Placement has raised aggregate gross proceeds of $9,088,000, well above the initial $5,000,000 target.

Directors, officers, insiders and affiliated investors subscribed for approximately $4,525,000 of the Private Placement.

The upsized Private Placement, led by Beacon Securities Limited and a syndicate of agents including Richardson Wealth Limited and Ventum Financial Corp. (collectively, the " Agents "), reflects strong investor conviction for Elevate's strategy to build a national, integrated platform of essential facility services across Canada.

"This strong response - including significant insider participation - underscores the support for Elevate's strategy," said Paul Bissett, proposed Chief Executive Officer of the Resulting Issuer (as defined below). "We are building a scalable platform that brings together complementary service business with robust operating track records, reoccurring revenue, and strong profitability to deliver value, quality and efficiency for national clients."

The Private Placement was completed in connection with the proposed business combination (the " Transaction ") between AIM6 and Elevate which will constitute AIM6's "Qualifying Transaction" under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). Upon completion of the Transaction, AIM6 will be renamed Elevate Service Group Inc. (the " Resulting Issuer ") and is expected to trade on the TSXV under the ticker symbol "SERV" as a Tier 1 Industrial Issuer.

Upon completion of the Transaction, the Resulting Issuer will have approximately 32.6 million common shares outstanding, of which approximately 25 million (77%) will be subject to a one-year voluntary lock-up and/or escrow policies of the TSXV. This structure provides a stable, long-term shareholder base as Elevate transitions to the public markets.

"Our family office has made a significant investment alongside management and insiders, underscoring our conviction in Elevate's long-term strategy," said Romeo Di Battista Jr., proposed Chairman of the Resulting Issuer and CEO of Westmount Park Investments Inc. "We are deeply aligned with shareholders and focused on building a durable, cash-generating platform through disciplined acquisitions and operational excellence."

The Transaction is expected to be completed on or about November 10, 2025, paving the way for Elevate's public listing and next phase of national expansion.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Agents received a cash commission of $38,000 (a portion of which has been escrowed pending the satisfaction or waiver of all conditions precedent to the Transaction and certain other ancillary conditions customary for transactions of this nature (collectively, the " Release Conditions "). The Agents also received 38,000 options (the " Compensation Options "), each of which entitles the holder to acquire one common share of Elevate at an exercise price of $1.00 per share for two years following the satisfaction of the Release Conditions. Upon closing of the Transaction, the Compensation Options will be exchanged for options to purchase common shares of the Resulting Issuer having the same exercise price and expiry date as the Compensation Options.

About Elevate Service Group Inc.

Elevate Service Group Inc. (" Elevate Service Group ") is a national facilities management and essential commercial services platform focused on consolidating and modernizing this fragmented sector. Through its operating companies, Elevate Service Group brings over 20 years experience as a trusted partner for national, blue-chip customers. Elevate Service Group's strategy is to integrate a portfolio of profitable operating businesses across a scalable, national platform with shared infrastructure, technology integration, and operational synergies. The result is more comprehensive services, expanded market reach, and superior customer outcomes. Elevate Service Group intends to list on the TSXV as a Tier 1 issuer under the ticker "SERV".

AIM6 Ventures Inc.

AIM6 was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on January 13, 2021 and is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the policies of the TSXV) listed on the TSXV. AIM6 has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (" forward-looking information ") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events, or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budgets", "schedules", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events, or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information.

In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions, including that regulatory approvals for the Transaction will be received, the successful completion of the Transaction, the Company's ability to scale its national facility services platform, and the growth prospect of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: availability of financing; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder, or regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information, or otherwise.