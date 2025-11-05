Denise Suzanne Cloutier

Professor, Health Geography and Social Gerontology, University of Victoria

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

I am a Full Professor in the Department of Geography, and a Research Fellow with the Institute on Aging and Lifelong Health at the University of Victoria. As a community-engaged health geographer, my work focusses on understanding the role of place and space as a determinant of health and improving the health system and continuum of care for older adults and groups who often experience marginalization (e.g., individuals living with dementia, stroke-affected, socially isolated, at end of life, homeless, immigrants, Indigenous, and residents of rural communities). As a mixed methods researcher, my work is interdisciplinary and aims to emphasize strengths and capacity-based approaches, but often also highlights inequalities and inequities at many scales from individuals through to communities, provinces and nations. This work has often been funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC) and Michael Smith Health Services BC, and is published in leading gerontology and geography journals. In 2019, I received the 5-year Provost's Community Engaged Scholar Award at the University of Victoria (2019-2023), and I am a Fellow of the Gerontological Society of America (2018), and the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences (2021).

–present Professor, Health Geography and Social Gerontology, University of Victoria

2000 University of Guelph, PhD/Geography

ExperienceEducationHonours

Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences, and Fellow of the Gerontological Society of America