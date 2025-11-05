Ukrainian Parliament Calls On World To Step Up Pressure On Russia Over Crimes Against Journalists

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, 247 lawmakers voted in favor of Resolution No. 14175.

The parliament called on the international community to continue strengthening political, diplomatic, and sanctions pressure on Russia for its numerous crimes against journalists, including persecution, torture, and murder of media representatives.

Ukrainian lawmakers urged the expansion of personal sanctions against those involved in the persecution, torture, and killing of journalists.

Ukraine also emphasized the importance of introducing additional sanctions against the Russian Federation and states that cooperate with or support its terrorist regime.

The Ukrainian parliament stressed the need to restrict the access for Russian state and propaganda media to international information platforms.

In addition, MPs called for stricter oversight of compliance with international information security standards, as well as for intensified efforts to secure the release and return of all journalists and media workers illegally held by Russia. The appeal also calls for greater support in documenting and investigating crimes committed against media representatives.

