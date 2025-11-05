Russian Drone Attack On Bohodukhiv Injures Four, Including Child
He said that four people, among them a ten-year-old child, had been injured in the enemy attack on Bohodukhiv.Read also: Enemy destroys boiler room near Kharkiv, leaving over 3,000 residents without heat
Preliminary reports indicate that the drone hit a warehouse building. Details are being clarified.
