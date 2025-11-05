Azerbaijan Tallies Projects In Its Liberated Areas Falling Short On Financing In 8M2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As many as 55 projects weren't financed in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur from January through August 2025, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the Chamber of Accounts' opinion on the draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2026, discussed today at a meeting of the Parliament's Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.

"In the first eight months of this year, no funding was disbursed from the 214.6 million manat ($125.4 million) allocated for 55 reconstruction and restoration projects in the liberated territories under 12 implementing agencies for 2025. This, alongside the growth of transitional projects, is expected to create residual funds by year-end and may extend the implementation of the "First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of Azerbaijan," the opinion emphasized.

According to the document, funding of 82.08 million manat ($47.9 million) wasn't provided for 13 projects of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, 59.77 million manat ($34.9 million) for three projects of the Shusha State Reserve Department, 27.4 million manat ($16 million) for eight projects of the Ministry of Culture, 12.39 million manat ($7.2 million) for 11 projects of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, nine million manat ($5.3 million) for one project of Clean City OJSC, and 7.4 million manat ($4.3 million) for seven projects of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

Besides, 6.9 million manat ($4.1 million) wasn't financed for two projects of the Ministry of Science and Education, five million manat ($2.9 million) for one project of Gazakh District Executive Authority, three million manat ($1.75 million) for three projects of a confidential agency, 850,000 manat ($497,000) for four projects of the Ministry of Agriculture, 457,900 manat ($267,000) for one project of Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, and 218,600 manat ($127,000) for one project of Azerenergy OJSC.